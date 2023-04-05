Submit a Project Advertise
World
Que Son House / BOW.atelier + KAN - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Garden

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Vietnam
  • Architects: BOW.atelier, KAN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Quang Dam
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  INAX, Phillips
  • Lead Architects : Võ Đình Huỳnh, Kiều Nhân, Nguyễn Minh Nhật, Nguyễn Đức Tài
Que Son House / BOW.atelier + KAN - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Garden
© Quang Dam

Text description provided by the architects. Crossing the alley in the middle of the acacia forest, the roof of Quế Sơn house is looming in the green background. That large roof block covers the entire building, indoor and outdoor spaces into a bulk. With the thickness to create a good insulation space, the large-aperture eave helps to regulate the shade and coolness of the building at a moderate level, limiting the harshness of the central climate.

Que Son House / BOW.atelier + KAN - Exterior Photography
© Quang Dam
Que Son House / BOW.atelier + KAN - Image 24 of 27
Floor Plan
Que Son House / BOW.atelier + KAN - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Quang Dam
Que Son House / BOW.atelier + KAN - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa
© Quang Dam

The flat ceiling system has a low height, spreading under the roof block, creating an invisible pressure so that the eye always has horizontal focus, from which we try to create "panting" of the garden through the roof. Through the gaps, succinct and still, only humans relax with nature. With the routine of the old house, the kitchen is the place where family members often gather to eat, drink and gossip together. 

Que Son House / BOW.atelier + KAN - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Bench, Chair
© Quang Dam
Que Son House / BOW.atelier + KAN - Interior Photography
© Quang Dam
Que Son House / BOW.atelier + KAN - Image 26 of 27
Section
Que Son House / BOW.atelier + KAN - Interior Photography
© Quang Dam
Que Son House / BOW.atelier + KAN - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam
© Quang Dam

Keeping those values, this space is prioritized to be arranged in the center of the new house, with two openings to the orchard and especially the spacious front yard. Every reunion, anniversary, or spring comes... the brothers, relatives near and far, or neighbors can gather together in the yard, comfortably raise a glass, and admire the light countryside scenery, despite the impact of a little sunshine anh a little rain. In 2022, we were fortunate to be exposed to many interesting rural housing projects, each had a different story about people and architecture, but all with one question in common: What does the peaceful form of a house look like?

Que Son House / BOW.atelier + KAN - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Quang Dam

We have not been able to explain it or make it clear, but throughout the design and construction process, we see the trust and understanding of the previous generation, patience, and meticulousness in each detail. Every detail of the iron and wood is a perfection of local master craftsmen who are probably the source of that peace.

Que Son House / BOW.atelier + KAN - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Quang Dam

BOW.atelier
BOW.atelier
Office
KAN
KAN

