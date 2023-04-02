Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Temporary Installations
  4. Vietnam
  5. Ashui Pavilion 2023 / MIA Design Studio

Ashui Pavilion 2023 / MIA Design Studio

Save
Ashui Pavilion 2023 / MIA Design Studio

Ashui Pavilion 2023 / MIA Design Studio - Exterior Photography, FenceAshui Pavilion 2023 / MIA Design Studio - Exterior PhotographyAshui Pavilion 2023 / MIA Design Studio - Exterior PhotographyAshui Pavilion 2023 / MIA Design Studio - Exterior PhotographyAshui Pavilion 2023 / MIA Design Studio - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Temporary Installations
An Phu, Vietnam
  • Principal Architect : Nguyen Hoang Manh
  • Concept Design : Nguyen Quoc Long, Pham Phu Thinh
  • Fabric Structures : LAM Weaving Spaces
  • Lighting Fabricator : Unios
  • City : An Phu
  • Country : Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Ashui Pavilion 2023 / MIA Design Studio - Exterior Photography
© Trieu Chien

Text description provided by the architects. The imagery of rivers is deeply intertwined with the history and urban development of Vietnam. The Saigon River is known as one of the largest rivers that bring great spiritual and economic value to the formation of Ho Chi Minh City. Every year, the Ashui Award takes place at a new location, where it is a place of exchange and honor for Vietnamese architects who have made positive contributions to the community.

Save this picture!
Ashui Pavilion 2023 / MIA Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Trieu Chien
Save this picture!
Ashui Pavilion 2023 / MIA Design Studio - Image 24 of 26
Isometric View
Save this picture!
Ashui Pavilion 2023 / MIA Design Studio - Exterior Photography
© Trieu Chien
Save this picture!
Ashui Pavilion 2023 / MIA Design Studio - Interior Photography
© Trieu Chien

The location chosen is an empty plot of land along the Saigon River and three sides adjacent to the walls of neighboring buildings facing the Thanh Da Peninsula. Based on the data of the land, we propose to create a separate space with the presence of existing urban areas and the desire to enhance the natural flow that already exists but still needs to be executed within a low budget and short time frame.

Save this picture!
Ashui Pavilion 2023 / MIA Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Chair
© Trieu Chien
Save this picture!
Ashui Pavilion 2023 / MIA Design Studio - Image 25 of 26
Section 01
Save this picture!
Ashui Pavilion 2023 / MIA Design Studio - Image 14 of 26
© Trieu Chien

By utilizing the original size of the fabric combined with borrowed scaffolding frames in the neighboring area, natural gravity has created a soft curve with the highest point for the exhibition space and gradually decreased for the stage and audience. Below the white layers of fabric constantly swaying in the wind, creating streaks of light, visitors can immerse themselves in the flow and emerge as they gently lift the fabric to enter a different space.

Save this picture!
Ashui Pavilion 2023 / MIA Design Studio - Exterior Photography
© Trieu Chien
Save this picture!
Ashui Pavilion 2023 / MIA Design Studio - Image 26 of 26
Section 02
Save this picture!
Ashui Pavilion 2023 / MIA Design Studio - Exterior Photography
© Trieu Chien

Ashui Pavilion 2023 brings the natural and cultural flow that takes visitors back to childhood with the image of Vietnamese children playing and bathing in the rivers of rural villages. In just a short period of time, the project has applied on-site construction and assembly solutions, and all materials have been dismantled for reuse for other purposes to return the original integrity of the land.

Save this picture!
Ashui Pavilion 2023 / MIA Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Fence
© Trieu Chien

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:An Phu, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MIA Design Studio
Office

Material

Fabric

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsVietnam

Materials and Tags

FabricProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsVietnam
Cite: "Ashui Pavilion 2023 / MIA Design Studio" 02 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998838/ashui-pavilion-2023-mia-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags