Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Screen House / Kamat & Rozario Architecture

Screen House / Kamat & Rozario Architecture

Save
Screen House / Kamat & Rozario Architecture

Screen House / Kamat & Rozario Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeScreen House / Kamat & Rozario Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailScreen House / Kamat & Rozario Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairScreen House / Kamat & Rozario Architecture - Interior PhotographyScreen House / Kamat & Rozario Architecture - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bengaluru, India
  • Project Architect : Mrigank Roychaudhury
  • Trainee : Diya Bejoy
  • Contractors : Prashant
  • City : Bengaluru
  • Country : India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Screen House / Kamat & Rozario Architecture - Interior Photography
© Arjun Krishna Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The plot was 40 feet wide and 75 feet deep. The project is an attempt to maximize the dialogue with the outdoors as you navigate the depth of the plot. Therefore, it was imperative to interrupt the plot depth with punctuation marks of sunshine and air.

Save this picture!
Screen House / Kamat & Rozario Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Arjun Krishna Photography
Save this picture!
Screen House / Kamat & Rozario Architecture - Image 18 of 20
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
Screen House / Kamat & Rozario Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Arjun Krishna Photography
Save this picture!
Screen House / Kamat & Rozario Architecture - Image 17 of 20
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Screen House / Kamat & Rozario Architecture - Interior Photography, Sofa, Table, Windows, Beam
© Arjun Krishna Photography

You enter the home through a small garden – the first, (#1) – and move on to the open living and dining. The dining space is the heart of the house. As you arrive here, you see that you are flanked by an internal courtyard on the side and a small urban garden on the left – the second (#2) and third (#3). The internal courtyard partners up with the main stair as it culminates into a crown that lets in dappled light and fresh air. A balcony, (#4), in the center of the first floor lets in the urban garden, thus permeating it into the bedroom at the back.

Save this picture!
Screen House / Kamat & Rozario Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade
© Arjun Krishna Photography

The massing of the building gradually steps up from the roadside. The daughter’s bedroom steps out into a large open terrace (#5) overlooking the street on the north side. The other bedroom overlooks the entry garden. A wooden operable screen acts as a playful substitute for a curtain.

Save this picture!
Screen House / Kamat & Rozario Architecture - Image 20 of 20
Section 02
Save this picture!
Screen House / Kamat & Rozario Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Arjun Krishna Photography

The lady of the house hails from Punjab. The triangular motifs seen through different elements of the house are a subtle reference to the beautiful Punjabi folk embroidery known as phulkari, which she wears with great pride!

Save this picture!
Screen House / Kamat & Rozario Architecture - Exterior Photography, Fence, Facade
© Arjun Krishna Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Kamat & Rozario Architecture
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Screen House / Kamat & Rozario Architecture" 01 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998810/screen-house-kamat-and-rozario-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags