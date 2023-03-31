Tropical House / Jaque Studio

+ 19

Design Team : esús G Acosta, Simona Lasauskaite, Miguel Carrillo

Contractor : Jorge Kelleher

Interior Design : Daniela Parra

Landscape : Rosario Ojeda

Furniture : Daniel Orozco

City : Tulum

Country : Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. The original approach is based on taking advantage of the qualities offered by the site, since it has a natural spring in the center of the property, with tropical trees with large foliage that benefit from it, and with a very peculiar topography for a region that is usually flat.

Resolved in a single level with an "L" shaped design, the house aims to open up to the existing body of water and take advantage of the views of the jungle, with a north orientation. The house is mainly of a narrow section, to uses natural light and cross ventilation in each of its spaces. The tropical environment is the protagonist, where even the bathrooms of each of the four bedrooms are resolved in private open-air patios.

The main hallway, which connects the entire house, also functions as a large terrace, referencing Mexican haciendas and country houses, where these types of spaces usually serve a dual function, to connect and serve as a living area. The house being resolved on a single level allows for high ceilings, to have cooler interior spaces and wide views toward the exterior.

The house is 100% self-sufficient, producing its energy with batteries and solar panels, treating its sewage with a network of wetlands, and taking advantage of the site's water through filtration and softening equipment. Likewise, 77% of the property's surface area has been conserved with preexisting trees and vegetation.

Local construction solutions and finishes such as limestone and chukum are used for the project; however, wood is the main element used. We believe that, just as steel and concrete were the construction materials of the 20th century, wood will be the material of the 21st century.

Since it is a renewable resource, lightweight, with a lower carbon footprint, and physical properties that make it ideal for withstanding the climatic conditions of the region. Likewise, its aesthetic characteristics help to create a warm and comfortable environment, with proven benefits for the health of those who inhabit these types of spaces.

Casa Tropical is a project that extends throughout the landscape, seeking to capture the beauty that the site offers. It is a building that is planted on the ground as a spectator of the natural context, with materials and finishes that blend with the surroundings, and where each space offers an opportunity to disconnect, relax, and enjoy.