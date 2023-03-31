Submit a Project Advertise
World
Tropical House / Jaque Studio - Exterior Photography, ForestTropical House / Jaque Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, BeamTropical House / Jaque Studio - Interior Photography, Beam, ColumnTropical House / Jaque Studio - Exterior Photography, ForestTropical House / Jaque Studio - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Tulum, Mexico
  • Architects: Jaque Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  580
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :César Béjar
  • Design Team : esús G Acosta, Simona Lasauskaite, Miguel Carrillo
  • Contractor : Jorge Kelleher
  • Interior Design : Daniela Parra
  • Landscape : Rosario Ojeda
  • Furniture : Daniel Orozco
  • City : Tulum
  • Country : Mexico
Save this picture!
Tropical House / Jaque Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Beam
© César Béjar
Save this picture!
Tropical House / Jaque Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Sofa, Chair, Beam
© César Béjar

Text description provided by the architects. The original approach is based on taking advantage of the qualities offered by the site, since it has a natural spring in the center of the property, with tropical trees with large foliage that benefit from it, and with a very peculiar topography for a region that is usually flat.

Save this picture!
Tropical House / Jaque Studio - Interior Photography
© César Béjar
Save this picture!
Tropical House / Jaque Studio - Image 22 of 24
Planta
Save this picture!
Tropical House / Jaque Studio - Interior Photography, Beam, Column
© César Béjar

Resolved in a single level with an "L" shaped design, the house aims to open up to the existing body of water and take advantage of the views of the jungle, with a north orientation. The house is mainly of a narrow section, to uses natural light and cross ventilation in each of its spaces. The tropical environment is the protagonist, where even the bathrooms of each of the four bedrooms are resolved in private open-air patios.

Save this picture!
Tropical House / Jaque Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam, Column
© César Béjar
Save this picture!
Tropical House / Jaque Studio - Image 23 of 24
Sección
Save this picture!
Tropical House / Jaque Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam
© César Béjar

The main hallway, which connects the entire house, also functions as a large terrace, referencing Mexican haciendas and country houses, where these types of spaces usually serve a dual function, to connect and serve as a living area. The house being resolved on a single level allows for high ceilings, to have cooler interior spaces and wide views toward the exterior.

Save this picture!
Tropical House / Jaque Studio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub, Sink
© César Béjar
Save this picture!
Tropical House / Jaque Studio - Image 24 of 24
Sección
Save this picture!
Tropical House / Jaque Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Lighting, Windows
© César Béjar

The house is 100% self-sufficient, producing its energy with batteries and solar panels, treating its sewage with a network of wetlands, and taking advantage of the site's water through filtration and softening equipment. Likewise, 77% of the property's surface area has been conserved with preexisting trees and vegetation.

Save this picture!
Tropical House / Jaque Studio - Interior Photography, Beam
© César Béjar
Save this picture!
Tropical House / Jaque Studio - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© César Béjar

Local construction solutions and finishes such as limestone and chukum are used for the project; however, wood is the main element used. We believe that, just as steel and concrete were the construction materials of the 20th century, wood will be the material of the 21st century.

Save this picture!
Tropical House / Jaque Studio - Interior Photography
© César Béjar
Save this picture!
Tropical House / Jaque Studio - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Facade, Deck, Patio, Beam, Courtyard
© César Béjar

Since it is a renewable resource, lightweight, with a lower carbon footprint, and physical properties that make it ideal for withstanding the climatic conditions of the region. Likewise, its aesthetic characteristics help to create a warm and comfortable environment, with proven benefits for the health of those who inhabit these types of spaces.

Save this picture!
Tropical House / Jaque Studio - Exterior Photography
© César Béjar
Save this picture!
Tropical House / Jaque Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden
© César Béjar

Casa Tropical is a project that extends throughout the landscape, seeking to capture the beauty that the site offers. It is a building that is planted on the ground as a spectator of the natural context, with materials and finishes that blend with the surroundings, and where each space offers an opportunity to disconnect, relax, and enjoy.

Save this picture!
Tropical House / Jaque Studio - Exterior Photography, Forest
© César Béjar

Project gallery

