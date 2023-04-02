Submit a Project Advertise
  5. The Chicken Coop / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura

The Chicken Coop / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura

The Chicken Coop / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura

The Chicken Coop / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, BeamThe Chicken Coop / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamThe Chicken Coop / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Interior Photography, Chair, BeamThe Chicken Coop / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamThe Chicken Coop / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Adaptive Reuse, Offices Interiors, Detail
Olot, Spain
The Chicken Coop / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Marc Torra_fragments.cat

Text description provided by the architects. Chuck, chuck, chuck…  called the landscape of our childhood. And we approached that wild chicken coop. It offered us a roe deer that observed us, a green woodpecker that was blending with the background, and several gardeners that gave us courgettes and onions. And then came the low fog of winter mornings, and the frost. The water flowed through the gutters, and we ate loquats from the tree, fresh and free of charge. And we could not leave. Because we wanted to be part of that landscape, without making noise, with our eyes open and a joyful spirit.

The Chicken Coop / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Chair
© Marc Torra_fragments.cat
The Chicken Coop / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Image 13 of 13
Floor Plan
The Chicken Coop / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Marc Torra_fragments.cat

And at the table of our chicken coop, we make shaky drawings on recycled paper while listening to the music of our lives. We drink coffee sitting on the bench on the threshing floor dressed in colorful clothes. And we like it when it rains and is cold because afterward the sun shines even brighter. We watch the seasons and life go by through the window while we know that this little paradise is just a lucky fragment of the broken mirror of life.

The Chicken Coop / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Marc Torra_fragments.cat
The Chicken Coop / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam
© Marc Torra_fragments.cat

And we change our gaze; we become small as we admire the powerful bursts of the woodpecker's flight, the light leaps of the roe deer, and the simple nobility of these gardeners, who previously looked after the vegetable garden and the chickens and today also look after us.

The Chicken Coop / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Marc Torra_fragments.cat
The Chicken Coop / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Marc Torra_fragments.cat

Address:Ctra. de la Moixina, 7, 17800 Olot, Girona, Spain

Arnau estudi d'arquitectura
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseInterior DesignOffices InteriorsDetailSpain
Cite: "The Chicken Coop / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura" [El Gallinero / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura] 02 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998734/the-chicken-coop-arnau-estudi-darquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

