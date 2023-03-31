Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Germany
  5. HBI Headquarters / kbnk ARCHITEKTEN

HBI Headquarters / kbnk ARCHITEKTEN

Save
HBI Headquarters / kbnk ARCHITEKTEN

HBI Headquarters / kbnk ARCHITEKTEN - Exterior Photography, WindowsHBI Headquarters / kbnk ARCHITEKTEN - Exterior Photography, FacadeHBI Headquarters / kbnk ARCHITEKTEN - Exterior PhotographyHBI Headquarters / kbnk ARCHITEKTEN - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, WindowsHBI Headquarters / kbnk ARCHITEKTEN - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Buxtehude, Germany
  • Architects: kbnk ARCHITEKTEN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1461
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Piet Niemann
  • Lead Architects : Frank Birwe, Christian Schünemann
  • City : Buxtehude
  • Country : Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
HBI Headquarters / kbnk ARCHITEKTEN - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Piet Niemann

Text description provided by the architects. Embedded in a dense mantle of trees and shrubs along the historic Schiffergraben, the new headquarter for the local real estate company HBI is situated right opposite Buxtehudes old town and a surrounding small-scale residential development area. The natural green outdoor defines the design of the office building. The building becomes a "house in the clearing", embedded in a natural forest area. The homogeneity of the distinctive solitaire is broken up by generous window areas with delicate window profiles, giving it lightness and translucency.

Save this picture!
HBI Headquarters / kbnk ARCHITEKTEN - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Piet Niemann
Save this picture!
HBI Headquarters / kbnk ARCHITEKTEN - Exterior Photography
© Piet Niemann

As a basic volume similar to an angled Y, the building formulates a welcoming gesture on the entrance side, while aligning with the prominent view axis of the St. Petri Kirche. The HBI office is accessed via a bridge across the Schiffergraben. The forecourt is paved with old basalt stone and offers seating and bicycle parking. Following the topography of the site, the entrance level is designed as a split level with airy room heights in the foyer and meeting area. The use of few, high-quality materials such as natural oiled oak, polished green-grey Anröchter sandstone, in combination with muted white walls and a well thought-out lighting concept, grants the interior an inviting atmosphere. While the facade is given a glossy finish with glazed bricks, the interior is made exclusively of materials with matte surfaces.

Save this picture!
HBI Headquarters / kbnk ARCHITEKTEN - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Piet Niemann
Save this picture!
HBI Headquarters / kbnk ARCHITEKTEN - Image 13 of 17
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
HBI Headquarters / kbnk ARCHITEKTEN - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows
© Piet Niemann
Save this picture!
HBI Headquarters / kbnk ARCHITEKTEN - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair
© Piet Niemann

The dynamic interior spaces, which are already been shaped by the building structure, are complemented by light coves in the ceiling. Light-flooded rooms with a view into the lush green and the old town of Buxtehude ensure exceptional workplaces. Enabled by a flexible room zoning it’s possible to implement different layouts ranging from cellular offices to open-space offices. The 2nd floor houses a kitchen and lounge for the employees, as well as an almost 100 m2 large, sunny terrace.

Save this picture!
HBI Headquarters / kbnk ARCHITEKTEN - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Piet Niemann

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Schwansburg 8, 21614 Buxtehude, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
kbnk ARCHITEKTEN
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsGermany
Cite: "HBI Headquarters / kbnk ARCHITEKTEN" 31 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998729/hbi-headquarters-kbnk-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags