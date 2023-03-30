Submit a Project Advertise
World
  Train Station
Train Station
Karlsruhe, Germany
Light Rail Tunnel Karlsruhe / allmannwappner - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Brigida Gonzalez

Text description provided by the architects. Like a common thread winding its way below ground, our new uniform design ties together the seven light rail stations in downtown Karlsruhe relocated underground. The design is understated, giving a certain potency and poetry to the spaces and providing a contrast to the visual and auditory overload of the busy pedestrian area overhead.

Light Rail Tunnel Karlsruhe / allmannwappner - Stairs, Glass, Handrail
© Brigida Gonzalez
Light Rail Tunnel Karlsruhe / allmannwappner - Interior Photography
© Brigida Gonzalez

The cubature of the station interior is largely determined by the form of the respective civil engineering structures and the specific urban location. This gives each station a distinct character and high recognition value, which allude to the exterior location.

Light Rail Tunnel Karlsruhe / allmannwappner - Windows
© Brigida Gonzalez
Light Rail Tunnel Karlsruhe / allmannwappner - Image 5 of 17
© Brigida Gonzalez

By practicing restraint in the formal design of the spaces, the design underscores the symbolic character of each station structure. The concept defines two categories of space, each governed by its own design principles. In the transfer zone with stairways and mezzanine floors, the design leaves the underlying structure exposed and without cladding.

Light Rail Tunnel Karlsruhe / allmannwappner - Image 10 of 17
© Brigida Gonzalez

The waiting area at the platform level exudes a calming, almost meditative character with its uniform color scheme and bright surfaces. The use of the same material on the ceilings, walls, and floors reduces visual noise and places the focus on the essential elements: trains, signs, and symbols. The lighting design for the new light rail tunnel was developed in collaboration with designer Ingo Maurer.

Light Rail Tunnel Karlsruhe / allmannwappner - Interior Photography, Steel
© Brigida Gonzalez

allmannwappner
Cite: "Light Rail Tunnel Karlsruhe / allmannwappner" 30 Mar 2023.

