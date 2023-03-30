Submit a Project Advertise
House 1616 / H Arquitectes

House 1616 / H Arquitectes
House 1616 / H Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Arch, Courtyard
© Adrià Goula

House 1616 / H Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Arch, CourtyardHouse 1616 / H Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, BeamHouse 1616 / H Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, ColumnHouse 1616 / H Arquitectes - Interior Photography, ColumnHouse 1616 / H Arquitectes - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: H Arquitectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  246
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Adrià Goula
  • Lead Architects : David Lorente, Josep Ricart, Xavier Ros, Roger Tudó
  • Collaborators : Sara Ferran, Meri Mensa, Blai Cabrero, Maria Azkarate
  • Structural Studies : DSM arquitectura
  • Structures Calculist : Carles Bou
  • Landscape : Carme Ferrer
  • Construction : ARTÍFEX
  • City : Barcelona
  • Country : Spain
House 1616 / H Arquitectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Adrià Goula
House 1616 / H Arquitectes - Image 20 of 24
Site plan

Text description provided by the architects. It is a single-family house situated between party walls in the dense urban context of the Sant Gervasi neighborhood in Barcelona.

House 1616 / H Arquitectes - Image 21 of 24
Long section

The proposal is based on two fundamental decisions. Firstly, to promote privacy, a user profile is assigned to each of the three levels. Secondly, the house is connected to the exterior through the garden, and the great space of the staircase is located on the street facade.

House 1616 / H Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Adrià Goula
House 1616 / H Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Chair
© Adrià Goula
House 1616 / H Arquitectes - Image 22 of 24
Ground floor plan
House 1616 / H Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Windows
© Adrià Goula

Both decisions enable the floors to have an almost open-plan layout, while the space for the stairs functions as a patio, promoting natural ventilation and limiting noise and disturbances from the street.

House 1616 / H Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Countertop
© Adrià Goula
House 1616 / H Arquitectes - Image 23 of 24
First floor plan
House 1616 / H Arquitectes - Interior Photography
© Adrià Goula

The ground floor accommodates the common and social areas for the family in a single, spacious area. This floor is larger than the upper floors and utilizes the volume of an original construction on the plot. The first floor is designated for the children's rooms, play, and study, while the uppermost floor is used for the parents' work and rest.

House 1616 / H Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Adrià Goula
House 1616 / H Arquitectes - Image 24 of 24
Second floor plan
House 1616 / H Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Adrià Goula

In order to accommodate the various uses without compromising the clarity of the floors, the wall structure parallel to the facades dissolves into cross-shaped brick pillars positioned closely together. These pillars contain the main attributes of the space and even the facade. The slabs of the floors transmit the weight and stress to the pillars through equally slender ribs.

House 1616 / H Arquitectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Brick, Facade, Courtyard
© Adrià Goula
House 1616 / H Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Arch, Courtyard
© Adrià Goula

Cite: "House 1616 / H Arquitectes" [Casa 1616 / H Arquitectes] 30 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998724/house-1616-h-arquitectes> ISSN 0719-8884

