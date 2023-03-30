House 1616 / H Arquitectes

+ 19

Houses • Barcelona, Spain Architects: H Arquitectes

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 246 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Adrià Goula

Lead Architects : David Lorente, Josep Ricart, Xavier Ros, Roger Tudó

Collaborators : Sara Ferran, Meri Mensa, Blai Cabrero, Maria Azkarate

Structural Studies : DSM arquitectura

Structures Calculist : Carles Bou

Landscape : Carme Ferrer

Construction : ARTÍFEX

City : Barcelona

Country : Spain

Text description provided by the architects. It is a single-family house situated between party walls in the dense urban context of the Sant Gervasi neighborhood in Barcelona.

The proposal is based on two fundamental decisions. Firstly, to promote privacy, a user profile is assigned to each of the three levels. Secondly, the house is connected to the exterior through the garden, and the great space of the staircase is located on the street facade.

Both decisions enable the floors to have an almost open-plan layout, while the space for the stairs functions as a patio, promoting natural ventilation and limiting noise and disturbances from the street.

The ground floor accommodates the common and social areas for the family in a single, spacious area. This floor is larger than the upper floors and utilizes the volume of an original construction on the plot. The first floor is designated for the children's rooms, play, and study, while the uppermost floor is used for the parents' work and rest.

In order to accommodate the various uses without compromising the clarity of the floors, the wall structure parallel to the facades dissolves into cross-shaped brick pillars positioned closely together. These pillars contain the main attributes of the space and even the facade. The slabs of the floors transmit the weight and stress to the pillars through equally slender ribs.