Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. South Korea
  5. In A Little Time Cafe / PLS Architects + Atelier MODS

In A Little Time Cafe / PLS Architects + Atelier MODS

Save
In A Little Time Cafe / PLS Architects + Atelier MODS

In A Little Time Cafe / PLS Architects + Atelier MODS - Exterior Photography, CityscapeIn A Little Time Cafe / PLS Architects + Atelier MODS - Exterior Photography, FacadeIn A Little Time Cafe / PLS Architects + Atelier MODS - Interior Photography, WindowsIn A Little Time Cafe / PLS Architects + Atelier MODS - Interior Photography, ChairIn A Little Time Cafe / PLS Architects + Atelier MODS - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Commercial Architecture
Ulju-gun, South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
In A Little Time Cafe / PLS Architects + Atelier MODS - Exterior Photography
© Yoon Joonhwan

Text description provided by the architects. The road to Jakcheonjeong Valley at the foot of Shinbulsan Mountain in Ulsan City is covered with pink cherry blossom leaves every early April and brings a different landscape. As you walk along this cherry blossom road, you will find Inalit Cafe with its simple concrete volume.

Save this picture!
In A Little Time Cafe / PLS Architects + Atelier MODS - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Yoon Joonhwan
Save this picture!
In A Little Time Cafe / PLS Architects + Atelier MODS - Image 18 of 22
Plan
Save this picture!
In A Little Time Cafe / PLS Architects + Atelier MODS - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Yoon Joonhwan

The architect gave a lot of thought to how they could make a cafe, a commercial building that is most common these days, a sustainable space in the local area. Not a space one temporarily visits, but a space where residents can form close relationships is Inalit.

Save this picture!
In A Little Time Cafe / PLS Architects + Atelier MODS - Interior Photography, Chair
© Yoon Joonhwan
Save this picture!
In A Little Time Cafe / PLS Architects + Atelier MODS - Image 20 of 22
Sections
Save this picture!
In A Little Time Cafe / PLS Architects + Atelier MODS - Interior Photography, Windows
© Yoon Joonhwan

Built at a location with a typical suburban landscape, Inalit is arranged in a 'U' shape along the site boundary. The building primarily consists of the courtyard in the center, the interior space, and a pathway that connects them. The public pathway located on the access road is the main entrance to the space. After one passes through the access road, they face the courtyard. As the courtyard is widely open to the outside, it can be used not only by cafe customers but also those taking a walk in Jakcheonjeong Valley. The path and the courtyard that continue from the promenade extend the landscape and draw it into the interior. This is the 'Expansion of the landscape' that the architect intended.  

Save this picture!
In A Little Time Cafe / PLS Architects + Atelier MODS - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Yoon Joonhwan
Save this picture!
In A Little Time Cafe / PLS Architects + Atelier MODS - Image 21 of 22
Design Diagram
Save this picture!
In A Little Time Cafe / PLS Architects + Atelier MODS - Interior Photography, Beam
© Yoon Joonhwan

The interior borrows the landscape of Sinbulsan Mountain, and the overlapping external space is gradually revealed, catching the users' eye for a long time. The place that changes from the cherry blossom road to the cherry blossom garden leads to the path and courtyard and is the most important space of Inalit. Being a place that embraces its surroundings by having a leading form of attitude and bringing about change in a commercial space becomes a good example showing that this building is an open space for local residents as well.

Save this picture!
In A Little Time Cafe / PLS Architects + Atelier MODS - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Yoon Joonhwan

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Gyodong-ri, Samnam-eup, Ulju-gun, Ulsan, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
PLS Architects
Office
Atelier MODS
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopCommercial ArchitectureSouth Korea

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopCommercial ArchitectureSouth Korea
Cite: "In A Little Time Cafe / PLS Architects + Atelier MODS" 29 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998679/in-a-little-time-cafe-pls-architects-plus-atelier-mods> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags