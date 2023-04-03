Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
300-Unit Social Residence in Coignières / Atelier Téqui Architects

300-Unit Social Residence in Coignières / Atelier Téqui Architects

300-Unit Social Residence in Coignières / Atelier Téqui Architects

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Social Housing
Coignières, France
300-Unit Social Residence in Coignières / Atelier Téqui Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© 11h45

The neighborhood. The plot, with an area of ​​11 135 m², is located the far north of the town of Coignières and on the border with the commune of Maurepas, on the other side of the street. The land is bordered by a commercial activity area, on the Coignières side, and by a suburban area and offices, on the Maurepas side.

300-Unit Social Residence in Coignières / Atelier Téqui Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© 11h45
300-Unit Social Residence in Coignières / Atelier Téqui Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© 11h45

The existing building to be rehabilitated. The existing site hosts the hostel for migrant workers, realized by the architects Andrault and Parat. This set consists of two identical buildings to R+6 connected by a distribution core dating from 1972 and a car park. With its facade of concrete panels prefabricated, this building is representative of the architecture rationalist of the Glorious Thirties. The rigor of his plan and the readability of its structure and organization make it an interesting support for rehabilitation rooms with current comfort standards.

300-Unit Social Residence in Coignières / Atelier Téqui Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© 11h45

The project. The operation consists of the rehabilitation of the workers' home migrants and its extension to 31 rue de Montfort l’Amaury in Coignières, which brings together 300 housing units. The geometry of the extension is in continuity with the building existing and generates an urban front on the street.

300-Unit Social Residence in Coignières / Atelier Téqui Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© 11h45

The urban scale. A new unit that is efficient in its operation and in connection with its urban environment is created: an entrance more open and more transparent offers a new face in the social residence, a first volume at R+4 forms a scale intermediate, a second volume at R+3 more in length finds a more domestic scale. The articulation of these two new volumes presents a slight inflection treated in a hollow that sequences the building.

300-Unit Social Residence in Coignières / Atelier Téqui Architects - Image 22 of 25
Site Plan

A drawer operation on an occupied site. The operation was carried out on an occupied site in several phases, with successive moves to be able to maintain the activity of the home: Phase 1: construction of the extension, Phase 2: rehabilitation of part of the existing building, Phase 3: rehabilitation of the second part of the existing building and Phase 4: rehabilitation of the central core of the existing building

300-Unit Social Residence in Coignières / Atelier Téqui Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© 11h45
300-Unit Social Residence in Coignières / Atelier Téqui Architects - Exterior Photography
© 11h45

Between variety and unity. The new building in extension takes up certain characteristics of the existing building such as concrete facades, the two colors emphasizing the geometry (basement and body of the building), and the rigorous composition of the façade. On the other hand, the new building differs from the existing one in the height and orientation of the built volumes, as well as in the geometry of window sizes.

300-Unit Social Residence in Coignières / Atelier Téqui Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© 11h45

The façade. The new building is constructed of mass-colored white concrete. This material has to face and durability qualities interesting. A hollow joint sequences the volume at the level window sills. Joinery and shutters are in aluminum in a warm amber hue, which contrasts with the minerality of cold concrete. The rehabilitated building consists of a façade in concrete panels, repainted to find a white color light reminiscent of the color of the white concrete of the extension. Stamped concrete, reminiscent of concrete grooves of the basement of the existing building, is used on the façade of the extension, stained in an amber tint. The parts of existing facades formerly red are repainted in the same color to allow together to find unity.

300-Unit Social Residence in Coignières / Atelier Téqui Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© 11h45
300-Unit Social Residence in Coignières / Atelier Téqui Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© 11h45

The reception hall. The new entrance hall is located at the interface of the three accommodation wings, equidistant from the bedrooms. Visible from the street, it also opens onto the green space of the heart of the island. It articulates all the collective functions necessary for residents: social office, laundry, boxes letters, local OM, multipurpose rooms, and reserves of laundry. The hall allows access to the distributions which are naturally lit.

300-Unit Social Residence in Coignières / Atelier Téqui Architects - Image 24 of 25
First Floor

Housing. The apartments are served by two staircases and an elevator, present in the extension, and by three staircases in a spiral preserved in the existing one. The accommodations are either facing east or west or in a corner situation.

300-Unit Social Residence in Coignières / Atelier Téqui Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© 11h45

Project gallery

Project location

Address:31 Rue de Montfort, 78310 Coignières, France

About this office
Atelier Tequi Architects
Office

Material

Concrete

Materials and Tags

Concrete Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Social Housing France
Cite: "300-Unit Social Residence in Coignières / Atelier Téqui Architects" 03 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998650/300-unit-social-residence-in-coignieres-atelier-tequi-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

