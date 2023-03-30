Submit a Project Advertise
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Industrial Architecture, Sustainability & Green Design
Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule, France
LV 2 Factories in France / DE-SO - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Hervé Abbadie

Text description provided by the architects. The project was incorporated into the dynamics of job creation in France and also in the transfer of know-how of the world’s leading luxury brand. The concept of the building known as “agile” responded to 3 main criteria: the speed of the building process, the flexibility of its utility, and the capacity of evolution.

LV 2 Factories in France / DE-SO - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hervé Abbadie

Designed and built in less than 12 months, the Beaulieu-sur-Layon factory was the result of an efficient and successful partnership among the key players: the client, the architect, and other relevant building companies.

LV 2 Factories in France / DE-SO - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Hervé Abbadie

Indeed, this project reflected a new way of creating production centers for future Louis Vuitton factories in France and across Europe. The visual connection from the inside of the building to the outside landscape is limitless and obvious.

LV 2 Factories in France / DE-SO - Exterior Photography, Column
© Hervé Abbadie

The entrance to the factory and the workstations exposed us to the luminous landscape outside with the help of a glass facade of 100 meters long by 6 meters high. Oriented toward the North, this unique panorama brings in soft natural light and offers the variation of all colors of nature, following days, and the 4 seasons. The ecologic attention desired by Maison Louis Vuitton and the choice of setting up its factories «in the countryside» has been equally accompanied by an environmental commitment with regard to the building construction and the interior design.

LV 2 Factories in France / DE-SO - Image 16 of 21
Plans

The “BREEAM Very good” certification has defined an ambitious and demanding framework for site management, the preservation of the ecological environment as well as building an efficient green building. The performance of energy is optimized by 20% compared to the standard regulations since it is controlled thanks to the qualities of the enveloping structure and other technical equipment installation (heat recovery, zoning).

LV 2 Factories in France / DE-SO - Interior Photography, Chair, Facade, Windows, Beam, Column
© Hervé Abbadie
LV 2 Factories in France / DE-SO - Interior Photography, Beam
© Hervé Abbadie

Inside the leathergoods manufacturing facilities, the visual and acoustic comfort is excellently defined. The project has limited the diversity of materials in use and their widen expressions. As a result, the dominance of wood has been always looked for throughout the whole design of the building.

LV 2 Factories in France / DE-SO - Exterior Photography
© Hervé Abbadie

DE-SO team desired to express via the wooden materials in use and the assembling style what they apprehended from the “Values” of Maison Louis Vuitton in connection with traveling, with the concept of luxury, and with the tradition of handcrafted know-how transferring.

LV 2 Factories in France / DE-SO - Exterior Photography
© Hervé Abbadie

Project gallery

Project location

Address:03500 Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule, France

About this office
DE-SO
Office

