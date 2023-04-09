Nautical Pole / NBJ architectes

+ 13

Study Phase : NAS Architectes

Contracting Authority : Port of Sète – Occitanie Region

Collaboration : COLAS company. Public works company

Collaborators : Quentin BRION

City : Sète

Country : France

Text description provided by the architects. The new project of the nautical pole of Sète, is located at the end of the mole St Louis. It is intended to be used by local nautical associations and companies. The building, made of simple and sober forms, is built in concrete to ensure durability. This project was realized in a will of reflection of materials and short circuits through the reuse of oyster shells for the floor covering. The product taking the name of Colstab Ostréa.

The nautical pole is located in an emblematic site at the end of the Saint Louis mole in the port of Sète. With multiple uses for associations, the Société Nautique de Sète (SNS) and the SNSM, it ensures the necessary functionality by grouping together nautical activities in its base to accommodate office and social spaces on the upper floor. By its positioning and its materiality, the project aims to blend into the landscape while revealing it. It is from the reception room, which opens onto a vast terrace, that the distant horizon is revealed.

The program brings together the nautical associations of Sète, the Société Nautique de Sète and the SNSM. It is also a space for organizing nautical events, such as regattas, and the reception area is widely open onto a vast terrace that offers an exceptional view of the sea.

The choice of a simple materiality in concrete was established with regard to the proximity with the sea and the stakes of perenniality and minimize the maintenance of the building. It was preferred simple and sober forms.

The building was worked in a will of insertion in the landscape which is revealed since the distant landscape and a close collaboration with the Architect of the Buildings of France was led in order to make a success of its intention in particular since the city of Sete and Mont Saint Clair.

In a will of reflection on materials and short circuit, we worked with a device of reuse of the local eco-waste to know the shells of oysters. To do this, a collaboration was undertaken with the company COLAS, which has developed a flooring product made from the use of oyster shells. The product is called Colstab Ostréa. Extract from the Colas presentation document: "Colstab Ostrea was developed by Colas with a view to recovering oyster shell waste from shellfish farming activities in the Thau Basin.