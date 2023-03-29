De Men House / Country House. Architecture

+ 25

Houses • Thành phố Phan Thiết, Vietnam Architects: Country House. Architecture

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 200 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2023

Photographs Photographs : Quang Dam

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : INAX

Lead Architects : Ngô Lê Nguyễn

Design : Đặng Nghĩa

City : Thành phố Phan Thiết

Country : Vietnam

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. I have been thinking about my house for a very long time since I was a teenage boy. Every day, when herding cows through fields, sneaking into the bamboo groves, and wandering around the village,... In my imagination, sometimes my house was the bird nest in the tree and other times it was just a thatched hut or an old house next to a stream in the forest. I feel like I am a very complicated man…

I am a fan of "The Adventure of the Cricket" by writer To Hoai in Vietnam, so I named my son "cricket", with the hope that he will be an independent man. With a free and open-minded, he will travel everywhere, enjoy the sun and the dew, sing loudly under the sky...experience as many difficult things as possible.

From a small plot of land surrounded by old walls, I built my own house - "the cricket's house" - named after my son, by using recycled material: wood, steel, and used bricks. Of course, a structure that is too small does not express everything, and it certainly cannot tell a grand story. "The cricket's house" is a place I dedicate to my wife and son. A space for experiences, where my son can play inside the house or in the courtyard, plant vegetables, climb onto the roof lying on the grass, look up at the moon and stars, and dream whatever he likes...a completely open space.

This project has given to me a lot of experience. I think a house does not need to have too many partitions, but it should connect as many spaces as possible, with fresh air outside. There is no need to be made of solid concrete. Old things like wood from old houses, stone bricks, and used pallet wood, … can still be used to create a two/to the three-story house.

Really grateful to all my counterparts, who directly participated in building this house. And a big thanks to my wife and my son, who are my endless inspiration; helping me to write a very small story "The Cricket's House," a very simple, peaceful, and simple place to stay.