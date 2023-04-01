Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Bulgaria
  5. Srebarna 18 Apartments / STARH

Srebarna 18 Apartments / STARH

Save
Srebarna 18 Apartments / STARH

Srebarna 18 Apartments / STARH - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsSrebarna 18 Apartments / STARH - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSrebarna 18 Apartments / STARH - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSrebarna 18 Apartments / STARH - Interior Photography, Kitchen, BedroomSrebarna 18 Apartments / STARH - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Residential
Sofia, Bulgaria
  • Architects: STARH
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  6580
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Dian Stanchev
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  ALPOLIC, Reynaers Aluminium, AGC Glass, Knauf, Kone, ROCKWOOL
  • Lead Architects : Svetoslav Stanislavov
  • Architect : Petar Nikolov, Hristo Dushev, Zhenya Atanasova, Dimitar Katsarov, Iva Kostova, Borislav Stanchev, Sanya Kovacheva, Debora Dimitrova, Marina Madzharova, Mirela Teofanova, Georgi Pasev, Vladimir Kavaev
  • City : Sofia
  • Country : Bulgaria
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Srebarna 18 Apartments / STARH - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Dian Stanchev

Text description provided by the architects. Srebarna 18 residential building is located in a rapidly developing area between Loven Park and Vitosha metro station in the capital of Bulgaria, Sofia. The complex triangular corner property, as well as urban planning restrictions, largely determine the volume of the building. To achieve a definite design and functional living spaces, an orthogonal scheme was used in the plan.

Save this picture!
Srebarna 18 Apartments / STARH - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Dian Stanchev
Save this picture!
Srebarna 18 Apartments / STARH - Image 18 of 22
Site Plan

The main design element is the minimalist frame made of white limestone - Limra. Its square geometry calms down the dynamic volume and gives precision and order to the building. The ratio between materials – composite with copper finish and glass – undergoes evolution in the geographical directions and the function of the interior spaces. The materials and colors for the building have been chosen to complement and continue the context, dominated by the office building nearby.

Save this picture!
Srebarna 18 Apartments / STARH - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Dian Stanchev
Save this picture!
Srebarna 18 Apartments / STARH - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Dian Stanchev

Despite the complex urban planning parameters and their limitations, which were the greatest challenge of this project, no compromises were made when it comes to architectural design and functionality. All details are carefully carried out to emphasize the architectural concept of Srebarna 18.

Save this picture!
Srebarna 18 Apartments / STARH - Interior Photography
© Dian Stanchev

Functionally, the building is planned on two underground and eight above-ground floors. The first floor is intended entirely for commercial premises. There are apartments with a clear and clean layout and favorable geographical exposure from the second to the eighth floor.

Save this picture!
Srebarna 18 Apartments / STARH - Image 20 of 22
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Srebarna 18 Apartments / STARH - Image 19 of 22
Floor Plan

Srebarna 18 has an external shell executed as a suspended ventilated façade and thanks to the orientation of the building and the large-scale copper sheets, Srebarna 18 has a different look during the day – from morning until dawn – the reflected sunlight gives different colors and silhouettes.

Save this picture!
Srebarna 18 Apartments / STARH - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Bedroom
© Dian Stanchev

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Sofia, Bulgaria

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
STARH
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsBuildingsResidentialBulgaria
Cite: "Srebarna 18 Apartments / STARH" 01 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998601/srebarna-18-apartments-starh> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags