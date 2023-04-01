Glen Ellen Residence / Nick Noyes Architecture

•
Glen Ellen, United States
-
Architects: Nick Noyes Architecture
- Area : 5403 ft²
- Year : 2016
-
Photographs :Bruce Damonte, Suzanna Scott
-
Manufacturers : James Hardie, Marvin
-
Lead Architects : Michael Perkins & Nick Noyes
-
- City : Glen Ellen
- Country : United States
Text description provided by the architects. Located on a 10-acre vineyard and scrub oak site, this single-family residence was designed to integrate the foundations and roof of a small existing house into the new architectural composition.
Composed of three iconic metal-roofed gabled wings that are connected by an open cedar lined arcade and a steel and cedar trellis - the house and a new pool and landscape design define an outdoor courtyard that is planted with four high canopied trees that provide shade during the hot summer months.