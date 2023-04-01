Submit a Project Advertise
World
  5. Glen Ellen Residence / Nick Noyes Architecture

Glen Ellen Residence / Nick Noyes Architecture

Glen Ellen Residence / Nick Noyes Architecture

Houses
Glen Ellen, United States
Glen Ellen Residence / Nick Noyes Architecture - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade
© Bruce Damonte

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a 10-acre vineyard and scrub oak site, this single-family residence was designed to integrate the foundations and roof of a small existing house into the new architectural composition.

Glen Ellen Residence / Nick Noyes Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam, Deck
© Bruce Damonte
Glen Ellen Residence / Nick Noyes Architecture - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Bruce Damonte
Composed of three iconic metal-roofed gabled wings that are connected by an open cedar lined arcade and a steel and cedar trellis - the house and a new pool and landscape design define an outdoor courtyard that is planted with four high canopied trees that provide shade during the hot summer months.

Glen Ellen Residence / Nick Noyes Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Windows, Shelving, Chair
© Suzanna Scott
Glen Ellen Residence / Nick Noyes Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Table, Countertop, Sink
© Suzanna Scott

