Glen Ellen Residence / Nick Noyes Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a 10-acre vineyard and scrub oak site, this single-family residence was designed to integrate the foundations and roof of a small existing house into the new architectural composition.

Composed of three iconic metal-roofed gabled wings that are connected by an open cedar lined arcade and a steel and cedar trellis - the house and a new pool and landscape design define an outdoor courtyard that is planted with four high canopied trees that provide shade during the hot summer months.