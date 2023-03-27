Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Perennial House / Sifti Design Studio

Perennial House / Sifti Design Studio

Save
Perennial House / Sifti Design Studio

Perennial House / Sifti Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsPerennial House / Sifti Design Studio - Interior Photography, WindowsPerennial House / Sifti Design Studio - Interior PhotographyPerennial House / Sifti Design Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, HandrailPerennial House / Sifti Design Studio - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Amritsar, India
  • Architects: Sifti Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  3000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Suryan // Dang
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Jaquar, Jindal Mechno Bricks, Kohler, Windows home solutions
  • Architecture Design : Harmanpreet Singh, Jagbir Singh
  • Contractors : Majha Builders, Simranjit Singh
  • Structure Engineers : Tejinderpal Singh
  • Project Description : Sunayana Golechha
  • City : Amritsar
  • Country : India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Perennial House / Sifti Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Suryan // Dang

Text description provided by the architects. Set in a typical residential plotted development in the peripheral urban fabric of Amritsar, Perennial House is built in strong contradiction to its neighborhood dwellings. Within a linear site of 26’ x 62’, surrounded by plots on three sides, and facing the road on the south, specific attention to tackling the extreme climate of the region, as well as building a strong architectural vocabulary is given. Taking cues from the client’s desire for an abode of relaxation, and a love for gardens, trees, and pets, the spaces are planned to look inwards to a green open-to-sky courtyard that runs deep inside the house. The spaces flow between one another, exuding a sense of openness while retaining their functionality.

Save this picture!
Perennial House / Sifti Design Studio - Interior Photography
© Suryan // Dang
Save this picture!
Perennial House / Sifti Design Studio - Image 20 of 20
Isometric Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Perennial House / Sifti Design Studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Suryan // Dang

In response to Amritsar’s extreme climate, with temperatures dropping to 0deg in winter and rising to 45deg in the summer, mass placements and terrace projections are carefully planned to shield the interior in the summer while allowing the winter sun in from the south. The winds running east-west are trapped, accelerated, and humidified by the long and narrow courtyard garden, which brings daylight, air, and a view of the landscape to almost all rooms. Blurring the line between inside and outside, bay windows serve as little nooks that open into the garden, serving as moments of pause and relief. The ground floor fits the main functions - the living, kitchen, dining, and two bedrooms, with just a lounge and guest bedroom on the upper floor, that overlooks the courtyard. This flows into a first-floor terrace garden facing the road.

Save this picture!
Perennial House / Sifti Design Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Brick, Handrail
© Suryan // Dang
Save this picture!
Perennial House / Sifti Design Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Handrail
© Suryan // Dang

Learning from the original material character of Amritsar, the home is built entirely with exposed brick walls, breaking away from typical urban developments which use trend-based cladding or applied façade finishes – which have made the city an amalgamation of incoherent architectural characters. Returning to brick, which is produced locally, is an attempt to lend a sense of belonging to the home while imparting a timeless aesthetic quality. This, combined with yellow Jaisalmer stone that sweeps the floor of the house, serves its users with minimal maintenance, graceful weathering, and a bare, tactile finish.

Save this picture!
Perennial House / Sifti Design Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Handrail
© Suryan // Dang

The protagonist of this play of space and light is undoubtedly the full-height exposed brick curved wall that scoops the front of the building carefully nurturing a tree. With its thick, 13.5-inch rat trap masonry wall, it blocks excess heat from the south, guides circulation, and manipulates natural light. The separate pedestrian entry takes visitors along the curve to enter the living room – a seemingly floating glass box overlooking the frontage – sitting in firm juxtaposition with and intersected by the brick curve.

Save this picture!
Perennial House / Sifti Design Studio - Interior Photography, Brick, Windows
© Suryan // Dang
Save this picture!
Perennial House / Sifti Design Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Suryan // Dang

The gentle frugality and simplicity of design intent keep the house grounded and timeless. Spaces are generous and free-flowing, with playful elements and a dash of color. Perennial House stays true to its name, adapting through seasons and aging beautifully with time.

Save this picture!
Perennial House / Sifti Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Suryan // Dang

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Sifti Design Studio
Office

Materials

StoneConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

StoneConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Perennial House / Sifti Design Studio" 27 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998565/perennial-house-sifti-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags