House in the Woods / Green Mecano

+ 12

Architects In Charge : Alejandro Forero, Sara Molina

City : Medellín

Country : Colombia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Green Mecano is an architecture workshop, where the main objective is the optimization of the use of steel. The projects are always articulated from a system of modules that can be connected in many ways and that grows organically according to the rhythm of life of the users.

To materialize this, a bolted connection system between columns and beams was developed that facilitates and speeds up construction, making it faster than traditional construction and adjusting it to any type of terrain. The final result is an innovative, sustainable, and environmentally friendly construction system, which allows us, as an architecture workshop, to design an infinite number of projects.

The Entrebosques house is a housing project located in Alto de las Palmas, Medellín. This project is composed and structured from steel modules that grow organically on the ground and that in their very articulation form empty spaces that become interior patios of the house. The concept of the Entrebosques house is to integrate the exterior and interior spaces and blur the limits between the forest and the house.

The house is made up of open social areas with few dividing elements, where the interior patios function as the only element of separation between the spaces, regardless of the walls. Since the house is designed from modules/spaces, each of these has its own independent program, be it social or private.

It is important to use living materials such as steel, wood, and stone so that there is communication between the house and the place. The house moves in the forest, walks, and breathes by itself. Its design is structured from independent spaces, each one with its own spatiality, light, and shadows, which, when united in the architectural plan as the final house, generates spatial effects, sudden height changes, and unexpected entrances of nature and light. , which enriches all the spaces of this house.