World
  Brazilian Apartments: 10 Projects With Exposed Facilities

Brazilian Apartments: 10 Projects With Exposed Facilities

Brazilian Apartments: 10 Projects With Exposed Facilities
  Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

Exposed pipes highlighted in architecture are not a novelty. Classics like Centre Pompidou and Sesc Pompeia already adopted infrastructure elements as objects that helped compose the building's aesthetics. Solutions inspired by the industrial architecture of the 50s, urging to remodel industrial sheds for other uses, made their facilities apparent to make the work more cost-effective and less complex. After a few decades, we find this idea at different scales.

Brazilian Apartments: 10 Projects With Exposed Facilities - Image 2 of 19Brazilian Apartments: 10 Projects With Exposed Facilities - Image 3 of 19Brazilian Apartments: 10 Projects With Exposed Facilities - Image 4 of 19Brazilian Apartments: 10 Projects With Exposed Facilities - Image 5 of 19Brazilian Apartments: 10 Projects With Exposed Facilities - More Images+ 14

Electricity, water, and gas services are part of an urban network infrastructure that reaches our homes. They are fundamental elements for contemporary life, distributed through ducts or pipes in buildings, which can be hidden in the walls or external to them. This strategy aims to facilitate installation and maintenance, so when it is necessary to handle the pipes or cables and make any adaptation, no major intervention like renovations or demolitions is required. In addition, choosing the material, defining its color, and planning the route of the ducts are some of the decisions that are part of the project process of the exposed installations, which can provide more rhythm and personality to the space. Check out ten Brazilian apartments that benefit from exposed facilities below.

Brisa Apartment / Elisa Albuquerque

Brazilian Apartments: 10 Projects With Exposed Facilities - Image 3 of 19
Brisa Apartment / Elisa Albuquerque. Foto: © Julia Tótoli

Apartamento Concreto / Casa100 Arquitetura

Brazilian Apartments: 10 Projects With Exposed Facilities - Image 15 of 19
Apartamento Concreto / Casa100 Arquitetura. Foto: © Maira Acayaba

Expansion of Apartment in Brazil Building / Alvorada Arquitetos

Brazilian Apartments: 10 Projects With Exposed Facilities - Image 17 of 19
Expansion of Apartment in Brazil Building / Alvorada Arquitetos. Foto: © Pedro Kok

Estúdio dos Arquitetos / Eduardo Medeiros Arquitetura e Design + Bela Cruz Arquitetura + Studio Migliori

Brazilian Apartments: 10 Projects With Exposed Facilities - Image 18 of 19
Estúdio dos Arquitetos / Eduardo Medeiros Arquitetura e Design + Bela Cruz Arquitetura + Studio Migliori. Foto: © Emmanuel Gonçalves

Industrial Loft II / Diego Revollo Arquitetura

Brazilian Apartments: 10 Projects With Exposed Facilities - Image 19 of 19
Industrial Loft II / Diego Revollo Arquitetura. Foto: © Alain Brugier

Unique Apartment / flipê arquitetura

Brazilian Apartments: 10 Projects With Exposed Facilities - Image 7 of 19
Unique Apartment / flipê arquitetura. Foto: © Carolina Lacaz

Copan Apartment / SuperLimão

Brazilian Apartments: 10 Projects With Exposed Facilities - Image 9 of 19
Copan Apartment / SuperLimão. Foto: © Maíra Acayaba

Miloma apartment / URBANODE arquitetura

Brazilian Apartments: 10 Projects With Exposed Facilities - Image 10 of 19
Miloma apartment / URBANODE arquitetura. Foto: © Marcelo Donadussi

Apartamento Garuva / Bruno Kim Arquitetura

Brazilian Apartments: 10 Projects With Exposed Facilities - Image 13 of 19
Apartamento Garuva / Bruno Kim Arquitetura. Foto: © Guilherme Uemura

Loft São Paulo / treszerosete

Brazilian Apartments: 10 Projects With Exposed Facilities - Image 14 of 19
Loft São Paulo / treszerosete. Foto: © Ana Mello

