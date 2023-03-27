Submit a Project Advertise
World
Galeria Apartament / CoDA arquitetos

Galeria Apartament / CoDA arquitetos

Galeria Apartament / CoDA arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, WindowsGaleria Apartament / CoDA arquitetos - Interior Photography, Closet, ShelvingGaleria Apartament / CoDA arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, ChairGaleria Apartament / CoDA arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living RoomGaleria Apartament / CoDA arquitetos - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartment Interiors
North Wing, Brazil
  • Architects: CoDA arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  163
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Júlia Tótoli
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Acervo Mobília, Atelier Fernando Jaeger, Casa do Vidro, Dias, GPS, Kaizen, Ladrilharia, Light Design e Elétrica Capital, Líder Interiores, Marmoluz, Portinari, Suleiman
  • Lead Architects : Pedro Grilo, Gabriel Nogueira
  • Design Team : Gabriel Góes, Brenda Santiago, Julia Moraes, Lia Soares
  • Work : Gabriel Góes, Rafferson Camel
  • Editorial : Mariana Verdolin
  • Mestre De Obras : Antônio Soares
  • Tratamento Do Concreto : Zé Rogério
  • Limpeza De Obra : Limpidus
  • City : North Wing
  • Country : Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Galeria Apartament / CoDA arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Windows
© Júlia Tótoli

Text description provided by the architects. When the clients requested the renovation project of this apartment, located in Asa Norte in Brasília, the main concern was to expand the social areas. Previously, the couple lived in a duplex whose size was almost double the current one, but with the departure of their children and the desire to travel led them to considerably reduce the size of their new residence. However, the option for practicality should not impact the spacious space they were used to, nor their ability to receive family and friends at home. 

Galeria Apartament / CoDA arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table
© Júlia Tótoli
Galeria Apartament / CoDA arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Júlia Tótoli
Galeria Apartament / CoDA arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Countertop
© Júlia Tótoli

Therefore, CoDA was committed to creating a project in which the main guideline was the construction of integrated environments, with the best use of available space. The project program eliminated one of the existing bedrooms in order to increase the living area, and redesigned the kitchen space to allow its open integration into the social area. In the intimate portion, the master bedroom and two guest bedrooms were kept, which also serve as offices on a daily basis. The master bedroom's bathroom was also enlarged, in order to receive a bathtub and a bigger countertop space. The new kitchen benefits from the removal of the original toilet and utility room for a more open and horizontal proposal. A wide "U" shaped countertop receives the main appliances, while a side wall of cabinets contains the refrigerator, oven tower, and pantry. The walls have been covered in natural stone. In the kitchen's ceiling, it has been possible to recess the lighting and hide the ducted air conditioner that cools the entire social area of the apartment. 

Galeria Apartament / CoDA arquitetos - Interior Photography, Chair
© Júlia Tótoli
Galeria Apartament / CoDA arquitetos - Image 27 of 28
Planta - Depois
Galeria Apartament / CoDA arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table
© Júlia Tótoli

To host the couple's art collection, a large wooden panel has been allocated in the division between the living room and bedrooms, slightly suspended from the floor by a metal structure anchored on the slab. This structure also receives the "home theater" visible from the central piece, a two-sided sofa that also configures the living room. The expansion of the social area has been reinforced by the removal of the original plaster ceiling, increasing the ceiling height and revealing the existing concrete structure. To emphasize the presence of this element, lighting was proposed using reflective trays designed by the office and installed randomly, providing pleasant indirect light to the entire room. Finally, the strategies adopted resulted in a unique and large social space, bright and airy, with a privileged view of the Olhos D'água Park and surrounding areas.

Galeria Apartament / CoDA arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Júlia Tótoli

Project gallery

Project location

Address:North Wing, Brasilia - Federal District, 70297-400, Brazil

About this office
CoDA arquitetos
Office

Cite: "Galeria Apartament / CoDA arquitetos" [Apartamento Galeria / CoDA arquitetos] 27 Mar 2023. ArchDaily.

