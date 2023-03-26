Cherry Homestay / AN NAM Architecture

+ 23

Хойан

Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. On a plot of land with an area of ​​​​5x25m, Cherry homestay is a project with a breath of nature integrated into a unique contemporary architectural style. The work is a combination of many different styles, lines, and shapes and does not follow any rules. The building has an architectural shape with strong lines, combined with the V-pillar system becoming the highlight of the facade, interwoven with the traditional tile roof system of Hoi An and the soft spiral staircase commercial. Strong shapes and soft curves create balance and harmony in the overall look of the building.

With the talented hands of architects, the arrangement and the problem of space of ​​​​the house is solved thoroughly but still ensures the necessary functions of a resort, and at the same time ensures it stays in compliance with the construction regulations of Hoi An city. The architects have reduced the number of rooms from 9 to 7 rooms to reserve part of the space for a more attractive move. The swimming pool, instead of being arranged on the 1st floor, which is not private and narrow, has been moved to the 2nd floor, where the view is broadened and provides more privacy. In addition, to make the most of the roof tile height, the architect added a mezzanine floor in the top room, which makes the room space more spacious and unique.

Stairs are designed in a variety of forms and suitable for each position, to create a new feeling in moving. Reversing the stairs makes them even more special, even when people move, they forget that they must climb the stairs to 4 floors.

Still, a sustainable green philosophy with an open space that optimizes natural light, and creates a source of air circulation to help regulate living space is inspired by the architects of An Nam and preserves the characteristics of the region Hoi An through material language. The overall architecture of the house is in a rustic style with local natural materials such as grinding stone, cement, bamboo, bricks, tiles, etc., and are handled manually, and meticulously to every detail, becoming the unique highlights of the project.

Bringing the outside appearance of modern architecture, going deep inside is a story about traditional architecture and old house features. A traditional architectural feature placed in the heart of modern architecture is a wooden truss structure, and tile roof in a reinforced concrete structure. Whether it's modern or traditional, old, or new, both have their own values, and their own beauty and need to be preserved and promoted.