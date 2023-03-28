Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Temporary Installations
  4. Brazil
  5. Exhibition “The World is Man’s Theater” / Vazio S/A

Exhibition “The World is Man’s Theater” / Vazio S/A

Save
Exhibition “The World is Man’s Theater” / Vazio S/A

Exhibition “The World is Man’s Theater” / Vazio S/A - Interior Photography, KitchenExhibition “The World is Man’s Theater” / Vazio S/A - Interior Photography, TableExhibition “The World is Man’s Theater” / Vazio S/A - Interior PhotographyExhibition “The World is Man’s Theater” / Vazio S/A - Interior Photography, Kitchen, TableExhibition “The World is Man’s Theater” / Vazio S/A - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Temporary Installations
Brumadinho, Brazil
  • Architects: Vazio S/A
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  5521 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Daniel Mansur
  • Lead Architect : Carlos M. Teixeira
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Exhibition “The World is Man’s Theater” / Vazio S/A - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Glass
© Daniel Mansur

Text description provided by the architects. Organized by Inhotim’s artistic direction and curatorial team, the exhibition “The World is Man’s Theater” continues research initiated by the museum in 2021 on the work of playwright and activist Abdias Nascimento.

Save this picture!
Exhibition “The World is Man’s Theater” / Vazio S/A - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© Daniel Mansur

The World… features two unpublished videos, one by Jonathas de Andrade and the other by Barbara Wagner and Benjamin de Burca. The exhibition develops around the relationship between theatrical practice, artistic training, and social activism. The starting point is the legacy of the Negro’s Experimental Theater (TEN) by Abdias Nascimento and its influence on the Theater of the Oppressed, by the also playwright Augusto Boal. Several archival materials contextualize the exchanges between Abdias, Boal, and the practices and concepts that he consolidated in the Theater of the Oppressed. The two video works, on the other hand, have a strong connection with Boal's theme.

Save this picture!
Exhibition “The World is Man’s Theater” / Vazio S/A - Image 10 of 14
Plan
Save this picture!
Exhibition “The World is Man’s Theater” / Vazio S/A - Image 6 of 14
© Daniel Mansur

The expo-graphic project seeks to translate the relationships between these different authors and uses theater architecture as a reference. The proposal is marked by curtains and screens of very different materialities, but equally mundane. The one for the curtains is opaque and blurred, while the one for the screens is translucent and diaphanous. The curtains were made with tarpaulin in ocher, while the screens are made of white front planes (like the screens used on the facades of civil construction). The curtains enclose the dark video projection rooms, while the screens demarcate Abdias and Boal's archives in contiguous and illuminated environments.

Save this picture!
Exhibition “The World is Man’s Theater” / Vazio S/A - Interior Photography, Table
© Daniel Mansur
Save this picture!
Exhibition “The World is Man’s Theater” / Vazio S/A - Interior Photography
© Daniel Mansur

The support for the curtains and screens is reminiscent of the architecture of a theater's scenic box, hence the use of scenic poles as a support element.

Save this picture!
Exhibition “The World is Man’s Theater” / Vazio S/A - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Daniel Mansur

The documents about the playwrights are presented in vertical and horizontal supports. The main photos are on the self-supporting vertical panels, while the writings and newspaper articles are on the tables. The curatorship nuclei, “Augusto Boal, TEN and the Theater of the Oppressed” and “Theatre as an Instrument for the Worker's Self-Awareness”, conform to two environments arranged in more or less fluid arrangements. Complementing the exhibition's documentation is a long table for consulting books on the two playwrights.

Save this picture!
Exhibition “The World is Man’s Theater” / Vazio S/A - Interior Photography, Table
© Daniel Mansur
Save this picture!
Exhibition “The World is Man’s Theater” / Vazio S/A - Image 12 of 14
Axonometric 01

The curtain in the first projection room is wavy and houses the work “Fala da Terra”. The show continues with the many façade screens that serve to organize the two curatorial nuclei. They overlap in translucent layers, and the second and last projection room is gradually revealed as the visitor approaches the end of the route. This ending is marked by the plain curtain in the second room. It is a curved surface that defines a “U” shaped gourd for the projection of “Olho da Rua”, a work by Jonathas de Andrade that closes the exhibition.

Save this picture!
Exhibition “The World is Man’s Theater” / Vazio S/A - Interior Photography
© Daniel Mansur

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Brumadinho, State of Minas Gerais, 35460-000, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Vazio S/A
Office

Materials

WoodFabric

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsBrazil

Materials and Tags

WoodFabricProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsBrazil
Cite: "Exhibition “The World is Man’s Theater” / Vazio S/A" [Exposição “O Mundo é o Teatro do Homem” / Vazio S/A] 28 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998506/exhibition-the-world-is-mans-theater-vazio-s-a> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags