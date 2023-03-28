32 social housing units / Atelier Téqui Architects

+ 9

Engineering : LGX

Landscape Desgin : Métamorphose

City : Chevreuse

Country : France

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The implementation of the project offers a new opening towards the Chevreuse valley and the inclination of the building creates perspectives from the street towards the Yvette. In front of the constraint of the slope of the land, the project adopts a principle of breaking down volumes into successive horizontals strata.

A mineral base: inspired by basement walls very present in the Chevreuse valley, it forms a buttress to the hill and offers from rue Fabre d’Eglantine a horizontal path, giving access at building entrances. This mineral base belongs to the site and appears to be part of the natural terrain.

A metal interstice, on the facade of the ground floor, envelops both the facades of the halls and the collective premises. This specific treatment accompanies the path of users to the building halls. It ends with a belvedere, collective garden in “balcony” over the Chevreuse valley.

The facades of apartment buildings are treated in openwork vertical wood cladding in front of the balconies, landings, and stairways collective, letting in natural light.

The accommodations all have an outdoor space, a view towards the Yvette and an orientation to the south. Housing on one level to the outside each benefit from a terrace and a garden. These private outdoor spaces are intimate thanks to a system of hedges forming fences, making it possible to differentiate between private and collective spaces without establishing hard limit. Private spaces are integrated into the drawing of the overall landscaped space including collective green spaces and pedestrian paths