World
Save
32 social housing units / Atelier Téqui Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  Curated by Clara Ott
Social Housing
Chevreuse, France
More SpecsLess Specs
32 social housing units / Atelier Téqui Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sergio Grazia

Text description provided by the architects. The implementation of the project offers a new opening towards the Chevreuse valley and the inclination of the building creates perspectives from the street towards the Yvette. In front of the constraint of the slope of the land, the project adopts a principle of breaking down volumes into successive horizontals strata.

32 social housing units / Atelier Téqui Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sergio Grazia
32 social housing units / Atelier Téqui Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sergio Grazia

A mineral base: inspired by basement walls very present in the Chevreuse valley, it forms a buttress to the hill and offers from rue Fabre d’Eglantine a horizontal path, giving access at building entrances. This mineral base belongs to the site and appears to be part of the natural terrain.

32 social housing units / Atelier Téqui Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sergio Grazia

A metal interstice, on the facade of the ground floor, envelops both the facades of the halls and the collective premises. This specific treatment accompanies the path of users to the building halls. It ends with a belvedere, collective garden in “balcony” over the Chevreuse valley.

32 social housing units / Atelier Téqui Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade, Beam, Handrail
© Sergio Grazia
32 social housing units / Atelier Téqui Architects - Image 13 of 14
Second Floor Plan
32 social housing units / Atelier Téqui Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Sergio Grazia

The facades of apartment buildings are treated in openwork vertical wood cladding in front of the balconies, landings, and stairways collective, letting in natural light.

32 social housing units / Atelier Téqui Architects - Exterior Photography, Fence
© Sergio Grazia

The accommodations all have an outdoor space, a view towards the Yvette and an orientation to the south. Housing on one level to the outside each benefit from a terrace and a garden. These private outdoor spaces are intimate thanks to a system of hedges forming fences, making it possible to differentiate between private and collective spaces without establishing hard limit. Private spaces are integrated into the drawing of the overall landscaped space including collective green spaces and pedestrian paths

32 social housing units / Atelier Téqui Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Forest
© Sergio Grazia

