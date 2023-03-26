Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Australia
  5. Crone Office 680 George Street / Crone Architects

Crone Office 680 George Street / Crone Architects

Save
Crone Office 680 George Street / Crone Architects

Crone Office 680 George Street / Crone Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, BeamCrone Office 680 George Street / Crone Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, ColumnCrone Office 680 George Street / Crone Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, WindowsCrone Office 680 George Street / Crone Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, BeamCrone Office 680 George Street / Crone Architects - More Images+ 4

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices
Sydney, Australia
  • Architects: Crone Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  900
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2017
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Katherine Lu
  • Lead Architects : Greg Crone, Sandra Furtado, Niall Durney
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Crone Office 680 George Street / Crone Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Katherine Lu

Text description provided by the architects. Crone had been in its Kent Street premises for 25 years where the staff was spread over three levels with little connection between the practice and visiting clients. So, they began to search for a new location. Crone recognized the potential for this space that was originally earmarked to accommodate an indoor lap pool and fitness center. Level 18 (just above podium height, but with grand views north down George Street) had been used by Ernst & Young as their mail and storage room for over ten years. It was dusty and dirty with giant compactors dotted around the floorplate.

Save this picture!
Crone Office 680 George Street / Crone Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Katherine Lu
Save this picture!
Crone Office 680 George Street / Crone Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Katherine Lu

Although at 850 square meters with a 7.2-meter floor-to-ceiling height it is anything but small-scale, Crone’s new studio at Sydney’s World Square is a stunning metaphor for an architectural practice renewing itself. Its huge space and fully glazed north-facing façade make it unique among architectural offices and it acts as the physical analog to Crone’s cultural shift.

Save this picture!
Crone Office 680 George Street / Crone Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Column
© Katherine Lu

 A limited fit-out budget led to a very simple design solution, allowing the space to do most of the talking. From the lifts, there is no foyer as such and the visitor turns the corner to have the exhilarating double-height, light-filled space reveals itself. A monochrome grey carpet complements otherwise industrial elements, along with the beautifully understated oak detailing as the visitor walks past glazed meeting rooms and the working architects to an expansive end space with a large communal lunch table and the boardroom off to one side. Often referred to as a “warehouse in the sky,” it gives you a sense of being in a creative, collaborative space, like an industrial space. The office has been designed to be agile and design-focused. The fit-out looks almost temporary. It’s a light touch within the space with everybody getting equal light and the space is flexible to allow for a constantly changing practice.

Save this picture!
Crone Office 680 George Street / Crone Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Katherine Lu

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Sydney NSW, Australia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Crone Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesAustralia
Cite: "Crone Office 680 George Street / Crone Architects" 26 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998494/crone-office-680-george-street-crone-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags