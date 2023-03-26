Submit a Project Advertise
Villa Tanatakah / asimapra

Villa Tanatakah / asimapra

Villa Tanatakah / asimapra - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsVilla Tanatakah / asimapra - Exterior Photography, FacadeVilla Tanatakah / asimapra - Interior Photography, Kitchen, BeamVilla Tanatakah / asimapra - Interior Photography, Windows, Lighting, BeamVilla Tanatakah / asimapra - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Mengwi, Indonesia
  • Architects: asimapra
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  392
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Mario Wibowo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Allure Industries, Rusters, Woodlam Indonesia
  • Lead Architect : Andre Simapranata
  • Architect : Reza Risky Fauzan
  • Contractor : DAKON
  • Finishing : Woodlam Indonesia
  • Windows : Allure Industries
  • Furniture : Rusters Furniture
  • Branding : Karyarupa Design Studio
  • City : Mengwi
  • Country : Indonesia
Villa Tanatakah / asimapra - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Mario Wibowo

Text description provided by the architects. Tanatakah is a private villa, just a 3-minute stroll from the sands of Pererenan beach, Bali. The space's programming is geared toward fostering closeness and privacy within a family of parents and two adult children who will soon be starting their own families. The 393 sqm site is situated in a newly developed area of trendy joints and tourist accommodations, not so far from the vibrant Canggu neighborhood. It is also surrounded by lush nature close to a river mouth with pockets of rice fields still operated and owned by the local Balinese community. It inspired us to marry the dynamics and playfully incorporate local characters and natural elements into a contemporary twist on the architecture.

Villa Tanatakah / asimapra - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Mario Wibowo
Villa Tanatakah / asimapra - Image 21 of 27
Plan - 1st Floor
Villa Tanatakah / asimapra - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Mario Wibowo
Villa Tanatakah / asimapra - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed, Beam
© Mario Wibowo

The compound has two primary buildings—a wooden cabin and a studio—connected by a bridge over the courtyard. Except for the cabin, the facility is schematized in mute gray cast-in-place concrete walls and aluminum frames. The contrasting design of the studio and the cabin highlights the possible independent occupation and sense of privacy for each function while maintaining a cohesive aesthetic throughout the compound. The cabin is a two-story building cladded in Ulin shingles, with its interior walls and ceilings made of natural wood. There is a bedroom with an adjoined bathroom on each floor. A sense of playfulness animates the living-dining area as the heart of the cabin, with large voids for criss-cross interactions between spaces.

Villa Tanatakah / asimapra - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Beam
© Mario Wibowo
Villa Tanatakah / asimapra - Image 25 of 27
Section 02
Villa Tanatakah / asimapra - Interior Photography, Windows, Lighting, Beam
© Mario Wibowo

Across the cabin, the studio is a simple, open-plan space designed for dining, lounging, and sleeping, complemented by an en-suite bathroom. Its rooftop garden provides a panorama of the surrounding area, giving it the ideal spot to unwind and enjoy the sunshine. The central courtyard is a key element in the project and serves as a tranquil space for the occupants with a flourishing garden, a reflecting pond, and the sounds of water from the pool. The perimeter walls have been planted with vines so the architecture will blend with nature as it grows.

Villa Tanatakah / asimapra - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Mario Wibowo
Villa Tanatakah / asimapra - Image 27 of 27
Front Elevation
Villa Tanatakah / asimapra - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Mario Wibowo

Tanatakah is designed with sustainability in mind, with a sun-harvesting system that generates enough electricity for its inhabitants to live modestly 24/7. A large skylight is attached above the communal area in the wooden cabin to bring in natural light. In addition, operable glass windows’ design and locations focus on optimal cross ventilation, while bedroom windows are made of wood planks for privacy.

Villa Tanatakah / asimapra - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Mario Wibowo

asimapra
Cite: "Villa Tanatakah / asimapra" 26 Mar 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags