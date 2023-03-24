Baker Baker / oftn studio

+ 13

Design Team : Kim Jinsoo, Kim Suji, Park Yejin, Yoon Jeongseok

City : Seoul

Country : South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. Baker Baker is a space that gathers, communicates, and connects people gathered with a common interest in bread. The project was inspired by the square, encouraged everyone to participate, even in a passive way, and planned to be a vibrant space by lengthening their stay.

Both the outside and inside, the customer's movement line and the employee's movement line were made into a flexible boundary area to be opened and invited to experience and participate in the brand. By expressing the elements of bread with various sensory cognitive elements, various experiences, and communities were activated. I wanted to create a variable and empty space filled with people and stories.

By emphasizing the primitive properties of materials such as concrete and wood as much as possible, a comfortable atmosphere was created, and naturalness could be expressed without being processed. It uses physical properties that can preserve old beauty even after a while, not a smooth and shiny style, and makes it a space where you can feel the flow of time such as season and weather.

The movement that occurs according to the shape of the baking space is naturally used by customers, and the process of actually making bread can be naturally experienced visually and olfactory. Baker Baker is a borderless space that focuses on the essence and induces a brand experience.