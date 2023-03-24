Submit a Project Advertise
World
  Baker Baker / oftn studio

Baker Baker / oftn studio - Exterior Photography
Baker Baker / oftn studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Baker Baker / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
Baker Baker / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Beam

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Grocery Store
Seoul, South Korea
  • Architects: oftn studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  149
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Choi Yongjoon
  • Lead Architects : Kim Jinsoo, Kim Suji
Baker Baker / oftn studio - Exterior Photography
© Choi Yongjoon

Text description provided by the architects. Baker Baker is a space that gathers, communicates, and connects people gathered with a common interest in bread. The project was inspired by the square, encouraged everyone to participate, even in a passive way, and planned to be a vibrant space by lengthening their stay.

Baker Baker / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Beam
© Choi Yongjoon

Both the outside and inside, the customer's movement line and the employee's movement line were made into a flexible boundary area to be opened and invited to experience and participate in the brand. By expressing the elements of bread with various sensory cognitive elements, various experiences, and communities were activated. I wanted to create a variable and empty space filled with people and stories.

Baker Baker / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Choi Yongjoon
Baker Baker / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Choi Yongjoon

By emphasizing the primitive properties of materials such as concrete and wood as much as possible, a comfortable atmosphere was created, and naturalness could be expressed without being processed. It uses physical properties that can preserve old beauty even after a while, not a smooth and shiny style, and makes it a space where you can feel the flow of time such as season and weather.

Baker Baker / oftn studio - Interior Photography
© Choi Yongjoon
Baker Baker / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Choi Yongjoon

The movement that occurs according to the shape of the baking space is naturally used by customers, and the process of actually making bread can be naturally experienced visually and olfactory. Baker Baker is a borderless space that focuses on the essence and induces a brand experience.

Baker Baker / oftn studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Choi Yongjoon

Project location

Address:Seolleung-ro 120-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea

oftn studio
