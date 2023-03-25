Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. United Arab Emirates
  5. BEEAH Headquarters Interiors / Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel

BEEAH Headquarters Interiors / Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel

Save
BEEAH Headquarters Interiors / Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel

BEEAH Headquarters Interiors / Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel - Interior PhotographyBEEAH Headquarters Interiors / Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, ChairBEEAH Headquarters Interiors / Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel - Interior Photography, KitchenBEEAH Headquarters Interiors / Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel - Exterior PhotographyBEEAH Headquarters Interiors / Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Offices Interiors
Al Rowdat Suburb, United Arab Emirates
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
BEEAH Headquarters Interiors / Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel - Exterior Photography
© Delfino Sisto Legnani e Alessandro Saletta - DSL Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Following a holistic and human-centric vision for interior design that fosters personal well-being, ACPV ARCHITECTS’ project for the new office building features custom-designed furniture that responds to the day-to-day needs of people working on the premises and complements the building’s distinctive architectural design by Zaha Hadid Architects. Beyond the open-plan office spaces, ACPV ARCHITECTS selected and arranged the furniture in the meeting places, the cafeteria, and the executive suites of BEEAH’s new HQ.

Save this picture!
BEEAH Headquarters Interiors / Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Delfino Sisto Legnani e Alessandro Saletta - DSL Studio
Save this picture!
BEEAH Headquarters Interiors / Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Delfino Sisto Legnani e Alessandro Saletta - DSL Studio
Save this picture!
BEEAH Headquarters Interiors / Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Delfino Sisto Legnani e Alessandro Saletta - DSL Studio

BEEAH’s vision, paired with ACPV ARCHITECTS’ tailor-made approach and meticulous attention to detail, led to the design of flexible, custom-designed workstations that can be adapted to the needs and comfort of their users. The desks feature subtle cable management and innovative solutions, such as textured sound-absorbing panels, and adjustable desk height regulated with a sleek control panel that integrates seamlessly with the workstation’s design. The design creates a versatile and pleasant office space where people can adapt their desks to their own preferences, including raising their desks to work standing up.

Save this picture!
BEEAH Headquarters Interiors / Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel - Interior Photography
© Delfino Sisto Legnani e Alessandro Saletta - DSL Studio

With a unique design for its drawers and materials, the custom-designed office desk manufactured by UniFor comprises sound-absorbing panels and charging outlets that support multiple types of personal devices. The desk becomes a tranquil and efficient means of work embedded in the office space through an ergonomic design that responds to a range of needs.

Save this picture!
BEEAH Headquarters Interiors / Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel - Interior Photography
© Delfino Sisto Legnani e Alessandro Saletta - DSL Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Sharjah - Al Rowdat Suburb - Rodhat Al Sidir - Sharjah - United Arab Emirates

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsUnited Arab Emirates
Cite: "BEEAH Headquarters Interiors / Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel" 25 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998436/beeah-headquarters-interiors-antonio-citterio-patricia-viel> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags