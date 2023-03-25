BEEAH Headquarters Interiors / Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel

-
Architects: Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel
- Year : 2022
-
- City : Al Rowdat Suburb
- Country : United Arab Emirates
Text description provided by the architects. Following a holistic and human-centric vision for interior design that fosters personal well-being, ACPV ARCHITECTS’ project for the new office building features custom-designed furniture that responds to the day-to-day needs of people working on the premises and complements the building’s distinctive architectural design by Zaha Hadid Architects. Beyond the open-plan office spaces, ACPV ARCHITECTS selected and arranged the furniture in the meeting places, the cafeteria, and the executive suites of BEEAH’s new HQ.
BEEAH’s vision, paired with ACPV ARCHITECTS’ tailor-made approach and meticulous attention to detail, led to the design of flexible, custom-designed workstations that can be adapted to the needs and comfort of their users. The desks feature subtle cable management and innovative solutions, such as textured sound-absorbing panels, and adjustable desk height regulated with a sleek control panel that integrates seamlessly with the workstation’s design. The design creates a versatile and pleasant office space where people can adapt their desks to their own preferences, including raising their desks to work standing up.
With a unique design for its drawers and materials, the custom-designed office desk manufactured by UniFor comprises sound-absorbing panels and charging outlets that support multiple types of personal devices. The desk becomes a tranquil and efficient means of work embedded in the office space through an ergonomic design that responds to a range of needs.