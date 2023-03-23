Submit a Project Advertise
World
Curved Walls House / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, GardenCurved Walls House / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsCurved Walls House / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam, Door, Brick, Facade, Windows, ColumnCurved Walls House / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Beam, WindowsCurved Walls House / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Chicureo, Chile
  • Engineer : Patricio Bertholet
  • Architect : Fernando García-Huidobro
  • City : Chicureo
  • Country : Chile
Curved Walls House / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Nicolás Sánchez
Curved Walls House / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos - Image 23 of 23
Plan
Curved Walls House / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Nicolás Sánchez

Text description provided by the architects. The Curved Walls House is located on the outskirts of Santiago, in the Chicureo sector. One of the client's main requirements was that the house be as cool as possible, considering the high temperatures that are reached during the Mediterranean summer.

Curved Walls House / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Nicolás Sánchez
Curved Walls House / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos - Image 18 of 23
Section
Curved Walls House / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Nicolás Sánchez

Considering this context, a one-story house facing northeast is proposed, with two premises: building shade and thermal mass.

Curved Walls House / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Table
© Nicolás Sánchez
Curved Walls House / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos - Image 16 of 23
Section
Curved Walls House / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam, Door, Brick, Facade, Windows, Column
© Nicolás Sánchez

Shade is achieved by means of a large ventilated wooden roof provided with wide eaves that prevent the entry of the sun in summer. This roof, manufactured with numerical control technology, is structured based on a module that is repeated every 1.8 meters, which is made up of trusses and laminated wood pillars.

Curved Walls House / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Nicolás Sánchez
Curved Walls House / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos - Image 20 of 23
North Elevation
Curved Walls House / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos - Image 21 of 23
West Elevation
Curved Walls House / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Nicolás Sánchez

The thermal mass is given by the brick walls independent of the roof structure, which delimit the different rooms of the house, organized in two areas; a public area where the living room, dining room and kitchen are located, and a private area that houses the bedrooms.

Curved Walls House / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Nicolás Sánchez
Curved Walls House / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos - Image 22 of 23
South Elevation
Curved Walls House / Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Nicolás Sánchez

Schwember García-Huidobro Arquitectos
Wood
Brick

Residential Architecture
Houses
Chile

Wood
Brick
Residential Architecture
Houses
Chile
