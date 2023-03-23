Submit a Project Advertise
World
L'ALZINA Residential Complex / Jaime Prous Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeL'ALZINA Residential Complex / Jaime Prous Architects - Exterior PhotographyL'ALZINA Residential Complex / Jaime Prous Architects - Interior Photography, WindowsL'ALZINA Residential Complex / Jaime Prous Architects - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, WindowsL'ALZINA Residential Complex / Jaime Prous Architects - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Housing, Residential
Caldes de Malavella, Spain
  • Team : Jaime Prous, Antón Monedero, Àlex Pineda y Eduard Romero
  • Collaborators : Jordi Chopo, Joan Ramón Blasco, Oriol Ruiz y Marcos Muñoz.
  • City : Caldes de Malavella
  • Country : Spain
L'ALZINA Residential Complex / Jaime Prous Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Alejo Bagué
L'ALZINA Residential Complex / Jaime Prous Architects - Image 13 of 16
Site Plan
L'ALZINA Residential Complex / Jaime Prous Architects - Exterior Photography
© Alejo Bagué

Text description provided by the architects. On a dense pine forest gently sloping down to a landscape of meadows and lakes, this complex of twenty-three homes is proposed. The aim is to hide under the thick shade of the pines and go unnoticed with slow, local, and surprising architecture.

L'ALZINA Residential Complex / Jaime Prous Architects - Interior Photography
© Alejo Bagué
L'ALZINA Residential Complex / Jaime Prous Architects - Image 15 of 16
Floor Plan
L'ALZINA Residential Complex / Jaime Prous Architects - Exterior Photography
© Alejo Bagué
L'ALZINA Residential Complex / Jaime Prous Architects - Image 14 of 16
Site Plan
L'ALZINA Residential Complex / Jaime Prous Architects - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, Windows
© Alejo Bagué

Each home is made up of cubes of different proportions that are set at different levels following the natural terrain. The homes are grouped together to reduce visual impact and share the views from the highest point of the hill.

L'ALZINA Residential Complex / Jaime Prous Architects - Exterior Photography
© Alejo Bagué
L'ALZINA Residential Complex / Jaime Prous Architects - Image 16 of 16
Sections
L'ALZINA Residential Complex / Jaime Prous Architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Alejo Bagué

