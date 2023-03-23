L'ALZINA Residential Complex / Jaime Prous Architects

+ 11

Team : Jaime Prous, Antón Monedero, Àlex Pineda y Eduard Romero

Collaborators : Jordi Chopo, Joan Ramón Blasco, Oriol Ruiz y Marcos Muñoz.

City : Caldes de Malavella

Country : Spain

Text description provided by the architects. On a dense pine forest gently sloping down to a landscape of meadows and lakes, this complex of twenty-three homes is proposed. The aim is to hide under the thick shade of the pines and go unnoticed with slow, local, and surprising architecture.

Each home is made up of cubes of different proportions that are set at different levels following the natural terrain. The homes are grouped together to reduce visual impact and share the views from the highest point of the hill.