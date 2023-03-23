TF Store / Kenta Nagai Studio

+ 18

Store • Japan Architects: Kenta Nagai Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 33 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Kenta Hasegawa

Lead Architect : Kenta Nagai

Country : Japan

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. TF is a well-known fashion boutique. Meaning of the shop name TF = ToFu (Japanese food). Their first store was located next to a tofu shop that was well-liked by the locals for 65 years, so they named it in the hope that it would become a similarly well-liked store.

And this time, the owner of this tofu store has decided to close his store due to age, and they have taken over this store. So, we decided to transform the historic tofu shop into a fashion boutique while preserving as much of the interior as possible.

We wanted to preserve the history and affection as part of the city. The boutique next to the tofu shop became the boutique inside the tofu shop.