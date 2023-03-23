Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Japan
  5. TF Store / Kenta Nagai Studio

TF Store / Kenta Nagai Studio

Save
TF Store / Kenta Nagai Studio

TF Store / Kenta Nagai Studio - Exterior Photography, WindowsTF Store / Kenta Nagai Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Table, Door, Facade, BeamTF Store / Kenta Nagai Studio - Interior Photography, Closet, BeamTF Store / Kenta Nagai Studio - Interior PhotographyTF Store / Kenta Nagai Studio - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Store
Japan
  • Architects: Kenta Nagai Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  33
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Kenta Hasegawa
  • Lead Architect : Kenta Nagai
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
TF Store / Kenta Nagai Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Kenta Hasegawa

Text description provided by the architects. TF is a well-known fashion boutique. Meaning of the shop name TF = ToFu (Japanese food). Their first store was located next to a tofu shop that was well-liked by the locals for 65 years, so they named it in the hope that it would become a similarly well-liked store.

Save this picture!
TF Store / Kenta Nagai Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Table, Door, Facade, Beam
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
TF Store / Kenta Nagai Studio - Interior Photography, Door
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
TF Store / Kenta Nagai Studio - Interior Photography
© Kenta Hasegawa

And this time, the owner of this tofu store has decided to close his store due to age, and they have taken over this store. So, we decided to transform the historic tofu shop into a fashion boutique while preserving as much of the interior as possible.

Save this picture!
TF Store / Kenta Nagai Studio - Exterior Photography
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
TF Store / Kenta Nagai Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kenta Hasegawa

We wanted to preserve the history and affection as part of the city. The boutique next to the tofu shop became the boutique inside the tofu shop.

Save this picture!
TF Store / Kenta Nagai Studio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, Door
© Kenta Hasegawa

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tokyo, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Kenta Nagai Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreJapan
Cite: "TF Store / Kenta Nagai Studio" 23 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998363/tf-store-kenta-nagai-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags