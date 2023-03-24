Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. The Black House / MDAMMM + The Black House Studio

The Black House / MDAMMM + The Black House Studio

Save
The Black House / MDAMMM + The Black House Studio

The Black House / MDAMMM + The Black House Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, GardenThe Black House / MDAMMM + The Black House Studio - Exterior Photography, Fence, Facade, HandrailThe Black House / MDAMMM + The Black House Studio - Exterior Photography, FacadeThe Black House / MDAMMM + The Black House Studio - Exterior PhotographyThe Black House / MDAMMM + The Black House Studio - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses, Detail
Spain
  • Architects: MDAMMM, The Black House Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  785
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Lead Architects : Marc Duran, Alba Masides, Margarita Masides
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Black House / MDAMMM + The Black House Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Filippo Poli

Text description provided by the architects. The design idea was to keep the volume but colour everything black. The owners showed us the single-family home they had just bought, on the outskirts of Sant Cugat, built in 2010, nondescript and with little aesthetic appeal; the vertical faces were exposed brick in ochre tones and all other elements featured different grey tones and finishes.

Save this picture!
The Black House / MDAMMM + The Black House Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Filippo Poli
Save this picture!
The Black House / MDAMMM + The Black House Studio - Image 18 of 21
Details
Save this picture!
The Black House / MDAMMM + The Black House Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Filippo Poli

The ground plan revealed a unique V-shaped geometry wrapped around the garden, although it was not well-defined by its enclosures. Despite this, the interior design was correct and fit the client’s needs.

Save this picture!
The Black House / MDAMMM + The Black House Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Filippo Poli
Save this picture!
The Black House / MDAMMM + The Black House Studio - Image 19 of 21
Details
Save this picture!
The Black House / MDAMMM + The Black House Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Filippo Poli

A 180º design along 4 axes. The idea we proposed to the owners, right after the first visit, was the possibility of redesigning the existing volume without having to change it, bearing in mind that the finishes and colours of the original materials chosen, were now outdated and obsolete, which were what we would have to adapt and modernise.

Save this picture!
The Black House / MDAMMM + The Black House Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Filippo Poli
Save this picture!
The Black House / MDAMMM + The Black House Studio - Image 20 of 21
Details
Save this picture!
The Black House / MDAMMM + The Black House Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Filippo Poli

Our intervention would draw the attention to the features we found quite interesting to conserve, leaving the rest in the background. The core areas on which to structure the reform are: Monochromatism, Accents on the openings, Verticality, Capillarity.

Save this picture!
The Black House / MDAMMM + The Black House Studio - Exterior Photography
© Filippo Poli
Save this picture!
The Black House / MDAMMM + The Black House Studio - Image 21 of 21
Details
Save this picture!
The Black House / MDAMMM + The Black House Studio - Exterior Photography
© Filippo Poli

Monochromatism and 2. Accents on the openings. We kept the volume intact in the project, deciding to colour all elements black, thus enhancing the relationship with the surrounding vegetation. We also accented the openings with large protruding sheet metal angular frames, which project over vertical lathing with hollow sections, as a double skin on the building. The project seems nearly reduced to a graphic sign, monochrome and essential, Filippo Poli, photographer.

Save this picture!
The Black House / MDAMMM + The Black House Studio - Exterior Photography
© Filippo Poli
Save this picture!
The Black House / MDAMMM + The Black House Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Filippo Poli

Verticality. The sections were laid out in different cadences and lengths, emphasising and multiplying the façades with many more vertical planes than the original.

Save this picture!
The Black House / MDAMMM + The Black House Studio - Exterior Photography, Fence, Facade, Handrail
© Filippo Poli

Capillarity. The separation of the sections from the façade enriches the entire building, making it lighter and more mutable. In the daytime, the casting of shadows varies by the movement of the sun and, at night, when there is no daylight, it is illuminated by the interior lighting.

Save this picture!
The Black House / MDAMMM + The Black House Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Filippo Poli

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
MDAMMM
Office
The Black House Studio
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesDetailSpain

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesDetailSpain
Cite: "The Black House / MDAMMM + The Black House Studio" [The Black House / MDAMMM + The Black House Studio] 24 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998301/the-black-house-mdammm-plus-the-black-house-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags