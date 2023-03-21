Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. House I / En Obra Arquitectos

House I / En Obra Arquitectos

Save
House I / En Obra Arquitectos

House I / En Obra Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse I / En Obra Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, ForestHouse I / En Obra Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, DeckHouse I / En Obra Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Table, GardenHouse I / En Obra Arquitectos - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Bosques, Argentina
  • Project Team : Luis Cisneros, Rosario Hillebrand, Viviana Lloyd, Sofia Falcón, Facundo Casales
  • Construction : Narciso González
  • Landscape : Forestal Corina Andina
  • City : Bosques
  • Country : Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House I / En Obra Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Mariano Imperial

Text description provided by the architects. Near Pinamar, Partido de la Costa is formed by a series of projects and urban developments, among which is the "Costa Esmeralda" neighborhood. Surrounded by forests and coastal dunes, its longitudinal limits are the Argentinean sea to the east and National Route 11 to the west, which, among other characteristics, encourage its constant residential growth.

Save this picture!
House I / En Obra Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Mariano Imperial
Save this picture!
House I / En Obra Arquitectos - Image 16 of 20
Axonometric
Save this picture!
House I / En Obra Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Mariano Imperial

This summer house with "L" implantation is arranged on a rectangular lot that maintains a flat level, and towards the back it rises pronouncing a dune with a significant slope. In addition, there are few but predominant pine trees, which surround the perimeter allowed for construction within the lot, which encouraged later, articulate the spaces through courtyards with a consequent landscape intervention.

Save this picture!
House I / En Obra Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, Concrete, Courtyard
© Mariano Imperial
Save this picture!
House I / En Obra Arquitectos - Image 17 of 20
Plan
Save this picture!
House I / En Obra Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, Beam
© Mariano Imperial

The design response seeks to take advantage of the best orientations (north and east), formally generating two perpendicular volumes: the first in a transverse direction arranges the common areas, while the second in a longitudinal direction, the sleeping area. Both are connected by a single glazed corridor to an "interior" courtyard that gives a sense of fluidity and spatial dynamism, and merges both the indoor-outdoor relationship and the functional relationship of the different areas.

Save this picture!
House I / En Obra Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair
© Mariano Imperial
Save this picture!
House I / En Obra Arquitectos - Image 18 of 20
Section
Save this picture!
House I / En Obra Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Deck
© Mariano Imperial

As a series, and at the client's request, the functional relationship of the common bedrooms with the en-suite bedroom is affected in the same way. The entrance is interrupted by a glazed corridor where the boundary between inside and outside is lost with a new internal courtyard, to give way to a fully glazed bathroom oriented to it. The entry of natural light and its expansion towards the green with stone background, gives warmth and spatial freshness, we call it "a bathroom to reflect".

Save this picture!
House I / En Obra Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Mariano Imperial
Save this picture!
House I / En Obra Arquitectos - Image 19 of 20
Front Facade
Save this picture!
House I / En Obra Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Windows
© Mariano Imperial

The exterior-interior spatial continuity is achieved from fully glazed planes in the front and back facades that open and connect the house, with a constant but controllable visual and spatial permeability. In this way, the social area is experienced as a gallery of crossed views where the sliding enclosures will allow its functional connection so that all kinds of activities can be developed comfortably.

Save this picture!
House I / En Obra Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Forest
© Mariano Imperial
Save this picture!
House I / En Obra Arquitectos - Image 20 of 20
Barbecue Facade
Save this picture!
House I / En Obra Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Table, Garden
© Mariano Imperial

For the concept of summer housing, materials that do not require constant maintenance are fundamental in the coastal area, combined with a mixed construction process that emphasizes the purity of materials, such as exposed concrete and balsamic stone. 

Save this picture!
House I / En Obra Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Mariano Imperial

The carpentry materialized in black anodized aluminum gives its own brightness and transparency.  The furniture chosen and designed integrally throughout the house, was manufactured entirely in paradise wood, enhancing the synthesis of nobility and neutrality that seeks to convey the house in its functional and formal totality.

Save this picture!
House I / En Obra Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Column
© Mariano Imperial
Save this picture!
House I / En Obra Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Mariano Imperial

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
En Obra Arquitectos
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "House I / En Obra Arquitectos" [Residencial I / En Obra Arquitectos] 21 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998289/house-i-en-obra-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags