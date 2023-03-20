TH House / 85 Design

+ 25

Text description provided by the architects. I have been to the last house of the client. They love flowers and growing plants, especially organic vegetables, and spices, without chemicals. However, their previous home is a small apartment building with little space for growing plants, and they even grow vegetables in their bedroom. So when designing this house, we intend to add plenty of room for growing plants.

There are three problems that need to be solved in this project:

Firstly, In terms of space: The client needs a house for a couple, which also has enough space for their children and grandchildren to stay over at the weekend. This house must be optimized for ease of use, maintenance, and security.

Secondly, Make the most of the area to be able to grow organic vegetables to provide for the family; Minimize the need to buy vegetables from the market as they may contain very high levels of toxic chemicals.

Lastly, Solve the problem of energy and water resources.

To deal with the first problem, instead of building a high-rise, we use a semi-basement design to optimize the usable area without increasing the overall height. This design can also reduce commuting within the house but maintain space for arranging functional areas. We place a garage, technical, and storage room in the basement. On the first floor, there is a common space that includes a kitchen, shared toilet, and guest bedroom. Although the length of the land is relatively short, using many skylights and automatic doors to get light, bedrooms and bathrooms are always airy and comfortable. On the second floor, there are two bedrooms, one in the front and the other in the back. In between these two bedrooms is the worship space. Along with that is a large skylight for getting light into the hallway and stairs; it helps convene the air better.

To solve the second problem: We use the entire roof for growing organic vegetables, spices, and small fruit trees. In addition, the vegetable garden also has an excellent effect in preventing heat for the lower floors and preventing concrete breakage due to day and night temperature changes and sudden weather changes.

To solve the 3rd problem, in terms of energy: We have calculated to make optimal use of natural solar and wind energy. Limit solar radiation by perforated steel bar systems so that the wind can pass through, from which fresh air is continuously circulated. In addition, sunroof systems with sensors and automatic control systems are used to get more light and wind for all bedrooms and bathrooms. In terms of water resources: We designed a water-recycling system. Rain and daily watering plants will be collected into a large underground storage tank and can be reused again. It helps to save a part of the use of scarce water resources.

We believe the above approach and problem-solving can be more widespread for similar houses.