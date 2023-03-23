Copake Lake House / Desai Chia Architecture

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Copake Lake, NY, United States
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Architects: Desai Chia Architecture
- Area: 3925 ft²
- Year: 2021
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Photographs:Paul Warchol
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Manufacturers: Dornbracht, Toto, Wolf, Miele, Benjamin Moore, CEA, Jacuzzi, Julien, Kreon, Omnia , Petersen, Sierra Pacific Windows, Stickbulb, Subzero, reSAWN TIMBER co.
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- Category: Housing
- Principal In Charge: Katherine Chia
- Team Member: Ryan Erb
- Structural Engineer: David Kufferman PE
- Civil Engineer: Crawford Associates
- Lighting Design: Christine Sciulli Light + Design
- Landscape Design: Jamie Purinton
- General Contractor: Bill Stratton Building Company
- City: Copake Lake, NY
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. The Copake Lake House engages this lakefront property through a series of framed volumetric compositions and material details that capture views of the water. Cantilevering program elements create a flow between indoor and outdoor social programs while also shading the outdoor seating areas below.