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Copake Lake House / Desai Chia Architecture

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Copake Lake House / Desai Chia Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCopake Lake House / Desai Chia Architecture - Exterior Photography, Beam, DeckCopake Lake House / Desai Chia Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsCopake Lake House / Desai Chia Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, BeamCopake Lake House / Desai Chia Architecture - More Images+ 14

Curated by Paula Pintos

Housing
Copake Lake, NY, United States
  • Architects: Desai Chia Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3925 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Paul Warchol
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Dornbracht, Toto, Wolf, Miele, Benjamin Moore, CEA, Jacuzzi, Julien, Kreon, Omnia , Petersen, Sierra Pacific Windows, Stickbulb, Subzero, reSAWN TIMBER co.
  • Category: Housing
  • Principal In Charge: Katherine Chia
  • Team Member: Ryan Erb
  • Structural Engineer: David Kufferman PE
  • Civil Engineer: Crawford Associates
  • Lighting Design: Christine Sciulli Light + Design
  • Landscape Design: Jamie Purinton
  • General Contractor: Bill Stratton Building Company
  • City: Copake Lake, NY
  • Country: United States
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Copake Lake House / Desai Chia Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Paul Warchol

Text description provided by the architects. The Copake Lake House engages this lakefront property through a series of framed volumetric compositions and material details that capture views of the water. Cantilevering program elements create a flow between indoor and outdoor social programs while also shading the outdoor seating areas below.

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Desai Chia Architecture
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Materials

WoodGlassConcrete

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Cite: "Copake Lake House / Desai Chia Architecture" 23 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998236/copake-lake-house-desai-chia-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Paul Warchol

科帕克湖住宅 / Desai Chia Architecture

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