Copake Lake House / Desai Chia Architecture

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Category: Housing

Principal In Charge: Katherine Chia

Team Member: Ryan Erb

Structural Engineer: David Kufferman PE

Civil Engineer: Crawford Associates

Lighting Design: Christine Sciulli Light + Design

Landscape Design: Jamie Purinton

General Contractor: Bill Stratton Building Company

City: Copake Lake, NY

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. The Copake Lake House engages this lakefront property through a series of framed volumetric compositions and material details that capture views of the water. Cantilevering program elements create a flow between indoor and outdoor social programs while also shading the outdoor seating areas below.