World
Beehive Pavilion / OCA (Office for Collective Architecture) - Exterior Photography, WindowsBeehive Pavilion / OCA (Office for Collective Architecture) - Exterior PhotographyBeehive Pavilion / OCA (Office for Collective Architecture) - Interior Photography, StairsBeehive Pavilion / OCA (Office for Collective Architecture) - Interior Photography, Stairs

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installation
Los Angeles, United States
  • Landscape Design/Construction Management : Beatriz Salazar, Sergio Gonzalez
  • Fabrication : Marvin Mancia
  • Structural Engineers : Matthew Melnyk, Mit Gala
  • City : Los Angeles
  • Country : United States
Beehive Pavilion / OCA (Office for Collective Architecture) - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Paul Vu

Text description provided by the architects. SoLa Impact’s mission to preserve, refresh, and create high-quality affordable housing has revitalized Black and Brown communities throughout Los Angeles. Since 2015, SoLa has acquired 1,500 units and is currently developing, constructing, and rehabbing another 1,300 new units in the greater Los Angeles area. SoLa Impact currently owns and manages 200+ buildings across its three real estate funds.

Beehive Pavilion / OCA (Office for Collective Architecture) - Interior Photography
© Paul Vu

The company’s primary initiatives—building and maintaining high-quality affordable housing developments—were naturally aligned with the Opportunity Zone legislation when it was created, which provided an avenue for SoLa to develop The Beehive campus. As the nation’s first Opportunity Zone business campus, The Beehive represents the spirit of that legislation. The campus was born from a desire to uplift minority-owned businesses and local entrepreneurs, not uproot them.

Beehive Pavilion / OCA (Office for Collective Architecture) - Image 14 of 19
Site plan

The sculpture functions as the focal object at SoLa Impact’s Beehive campus, gathering visitors around it. While standing underneath, it frames the view toward the open space on campus. The sculpture delicately rests on the ground; the shell is dramatically thicker above. Apertures progressively increase in size towards the top, lightening the experience within the sculpture while creating shadow play on the ground.

Beehive Pavilion / OCA (Office for Collective Architecture) - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Paul Vu
Beehive Pavilion / OCA (Office for Collective Architecture) - Interior Photography
© Paul Vu
Beehive Pavilion / OCA (Office for Collective Architecture) - Image 19 of 19
Detail

The design is the result of a delicate balance of forces within a physics simulation. The arch is created by outwards forces mimicking the voluminous Manilla shape balanced with catenary gravitational forces and planarization forces acting on the individual shapes. The interior shell is self-supporting, while the outer pieces buttress the form and provide rigidity.

Beehive Pavilion / OCA (Office for Collective Architecture) - Exterior Photography, Arch
© Paul Vu
Beehive Pavilion / OCA (Office for Collective Architecture) - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Paul Vu
Beehive Pavilion / OCA (Office for Collective Architecture) - Exterior Photography
© Paul Vu

Tessellated hexagons form the sculpture, but some shapes have five sides and some seven. Some are askew while others are perfectly symmetrical. A total of 497 unique pieces form the sculpture weighing 3,785 pounds, and each piece is strong enough to hold the other’s weight. The tessellation symbolizes the organizational strength derived from individual, unique elements.

Beehive Pavilion / OCA (Office for Collective Architecture) - Exterior Photography, Arch
© Paul Vu

Project location

Address:1000 E 60th St, Los Angeles, CA 90001, United States

