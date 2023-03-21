Falling Hours / BIAD

+ 24

Design Team : Xiyan Yang, Zhiyan Chen, Guanjia Li

Design Guide : Yizhi Fu, Yang Hu, Long Ma

Structure Engineer : Yi Chen

Lighting Design : Xiuhong Ma, Yining Zhao

Economics : Fan Wang

Electrical Engineer : Shuang Li

Construction : Beijing Shishang Culture Communication Co., Ltd

Partner : Tencent Video "Amazing offer" architect season

Special Thanks : Mao Gai, Biao Sun, Gong Dong, Han Zhang, Chaoying Feng, Guoen Chen, Pengxiang Lin, Zhiyu Long, Chaofan Li, Guifu Luo, Qirui Ma, Jinyi Li

Client : Aranya International Cultural Development Co., Ltd

City : Qinhuangdao

Country : China

Design Concept

We were struck with the concept of "recording time" when walking along the beach at night in Aranya. As the moonlight danced on the edge of the dazzling ocean and our feet trod on the smooth sand, we saw the intersection of nature and time. As designers, we felt that time spent with loved ones and companions is the most precious and cherished. The framework consists of a membrane structure, cable structure, and steel structure that delicately and subtly interact with the sand.

Material and Structure

Professional architects from BIAD, who also designed Qatar World Cup Stadium, oversaw the design process, and an ice sculpture team from Harbin Ice World was brought in to create the structure. The structural guidance team at the BIAD has designed several spoke-wheel self-anchored cable structures in recent years. These structures resemble a conical hourglass suspended from a circular wall, with all the cable's forces anchored in the ring beam around the cable like a self-balancing bicycle wheel. Hourglass created a miniature replica of the Lucerne Stadium's cable membrane structure in response to this concept. The membrane at the base of the spokes and the ceiling are supported by a pressurized spar located at the hourglass's center. The membrane surface is comprised of a PTFE mesh laminate that strikes a compromise between strength and light transmission, and it, together with eight cables, is responsible for transporting the sand in the hourglass down the bottom half of the spokes. ETFE membrane, also used in the Water Cube（National Swimming Center）, covers the top half of the spokes, providing the necessary light for the installation.

Use Procedure

Participate before New Year’s Eve: obtain “Time Funnel” and collect sand

Get "Time Funnel" and collect quicksand: we designed a small funnel to pour sand into the hourglass. The sand on the beach is collected by people with funnels and dumped into the top of the hourglass through a round hole.



New Year's Eve ceremony

In unison, when the New Year's Eve bell rings, the group draws their ribbons together, opens their hourglasses, and watches as the sand flows down. Everyone may use a pen to write down their wishes for the future on the hourglass membrane.

Fade away

The building's materials are collected from nature, and then decomposed back into nature. The ecological and environmental protection of the building is carefully considered. As time passes, the sand returns to the beach, the ice melts into the ocean, and there leaves only one membrane to document the New Year's Eve memories of Aranya 2023 and the most genuine wishes for the future.

Save this picture! under construction. Image Courtesy of BIAD

The unexpected way in which structures and people interact

On New Year's Eve, while we were gathering sand for the hourglass, we overheard a conversation amongst guests in which they discussed the wishes they'd made when pouring the sand into the hourglass. The frigid winter night has seemingly warmed up as the structure now contains not just handfuls of sand, but also everyone's hopes for the New Year. For architects, this may be the happiest time ever.