The Stack Offices at Deep Ellum / 5G Studio Collaborative

+ 12

Program / Use / Building Function : Multi-use, Office/Retail/Parking

Lighting Consultant : Lang Lighting

Parking Consultant : HWA Parking

Elevator Consultant : Persohn Hahn

Sustainability Consultant : SIG

Exterior Building Maintenance : ATS

Facade Consultant : Entuitive

Acoustic Consultant : CERAMI

Commissioning Consultant : Cogent Commissioning

City : Dallas

Country : United States

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the culturally rich district of Deep Ellum, The Stack is a mixed-used building that transforms work environments, provides for occupants' well-being, and embraces the cultural history of the area.

Activating a major site along Commerce Street, the design is defined by an upper and lower volume, translating as a box on a podium, by juxtaposing the masonry-clad base under a metal-clad office tower. The Stack is composed of storefronts oriented to the streetscape, a parking garage, and office spaces on the upper floors.

The offices are activated by the connection to the outside and the versatility of the amenities spaces. The amenities level facilitates lounge space, meeting areas, outdoor terraces, and fitness with amazing views of downtown Dallas. By deploying roll-up glass garage doors to the perimeter, the direct access to the exterior triples the building requirement for an openable area.

The open floor plans of the office spaces afford views from all directions and outdoor balconies, to promote a healthy workplace. The scheme is designed to achieve LEED Gold, Gold Fitwel, WiredScore, and WELL Building certifications. In response to the 2020 pandemic, access points are equipped with motion-sensor and touchless entries to reduce the risk of infectious diseases by minimizing contact in the workspace.

The rich texture of the warehouse brick embraces the history of industrial architecture in the district. The design intentionally left a large wall blank for Tristan Eaton’s mural that pays tributes to local Harlem Renaissance artist Aaron Douglas, singer Erykah Badu, and Dallas’ first Black architect, William Sidney, among others.

The Stack combines a contemporary work environment that prioritizes health and wellness with commerce, parking solutions, and the rich culture and history of Deep Ellum. The versatility and refinement of the project serve as an innovative model for future development in the district.