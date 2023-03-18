Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Little Granite House / BRD Studio

Little Granite House / BRD Studio

Save
Little Granite House / BRD Studio

Little Granite House / BRD Studio - Exterior PhotographyLittle Granite House / BRD Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Windows, Chair, BeamLittle Granite House / BRD Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Shelving, BedLittle Granite House / BRD Studio - Interior Photography, Beam, Deck, WindowsLittle Granite House / BRD Studio - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Sustainability
Wooragee, Australia
  • Architects: BRD Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  96
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Jeremy Weihrauch
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Binq Windows, CERES Fairwood, Dulux, Faucet Strommen, Westinghouse
  • Lead Architects : Tim Smith
  • Structural Engineering : Kusch Group
  • Builders : BRD Studio
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Little Granite House / BRD Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Coast
© Jeremy Weihrauch

Text description provided by the architects. The core driving idea for this project was for our clients to live connected to their site and its surrounding context. As such the home does not take precedence over the surrounding context instead forming a homologous relationship to existing agricultural infrastructure. This was achieved through the formal composition of a simple gable shape with the extraction of elements to create apertures for outdoor life. Material selection wrestled a framework of local availability, bushfire protection, shade, maintenance, and patina.

Save this picture!
Little Granite House / BRD Studio - Exterior Photography
© Jeremy Weihrauch
Save this picture!
Little Granite House / BRD Studio - Image 17 of 19
Plan
Save this picture!
Little Granite House / BRD Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Jeremy Weihrauch

The home is arranged into two primary zones allowing connected family life but also privacy and refuge. The large kitchen spills out onto a vast shaded deck to provide opportunities for entertaining while the kitchen island/dining table links the kitchen, dining, and deck areas to become a focal point for family activity. At the other end of the home sits spacious bedrooms, each with ample storage, natural light, and a breeze, providing a peaceful retreat for rest and relaxation. Bedrooms spill out onto an oversized hallway that provides further storage and play space for the growing family.

Save this picture!
Little Granite House / BRD Studio - Interior Photography, Closet
© Jeremy Weihrauch
Save this picture!
Little Granite House / BRD Studio - Image 18 of 19
Section Bedroom
Save this picture!
Little Granite House / BRD Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Shelving, Bed
© Jeremy Weihrauch

“Our home far exceeds our desired outcome in every aspect. Despite the home being “small” compared to current mainstream building trends, it by no means feels small.

Save this picture!
Little Granite House / BRD Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jeremy Weihrauch
Save this picture!
Little Granite House / BRD Studio - Interior Photography, Beam, Deck, Windows
© Jeremy Weihrauch

Biophilic design principles were applied throughout the home to connect its inhabitants with the natural rhythms and processes of the site. Local timber and stone were sourced and celebrated within the project and combined with recycled concrete and galvanized cladding to create an external shell that will patina as the home and site age.

Save this picture!
Little Granite House / BRD Studio - Exterior Photography
© Jeremy Weihrauch

Sustainability was a driving force behind decision-making and rarely compromised throughout the process. Passive solar design principles drastically reduce the running costs of the home. The off-grid all-electric home sources and stores its power and water wholly from the site. Organic waste is also treated on-site and returned to feed the surrounding environment.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
BRD Studio
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityAustralia

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityAustralia
Cite: "Little Granite House / BRD Studio" 18 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998145/little-granite-house-brd-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags