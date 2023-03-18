Little Granite House / BRD Studio

+ 14

City : Wooragee

Country : Australia

Text description provided by the architects. The core driving idea for this project was for our clients to live connected to their site and its surrounding context. As such the home does not take precedence over the surrounding context instead forming a homologous relationship to existing agricultural infrastructure. This was achieved through the formal composition of a simple gable shape with the extraction of elements to create apertures for outdoor life. Material selection wrestled a framework of local availability, bushfire protection, shade, maintenance, and patina.

The home is arranged into two primary zones allowing connected family life but also privacy and refuge. The large kitchen spills out onto a vast shaded deck to provide opportunities for entertaining while the kitchen island/dining table links the kitchen, dining, and deck areas to become a focal point for family activity. At the other end of the home sits spacious bedrooms, each with ample storage, natural light, and a breeze, providing a peaceful retreat for rest and relaxation. Bedrooms spill out onto an oversized hallway that provides further storage and play space for the growing family.

“Our home far exceeds our desired outcome in every aspect. Despite the home being “small” compared to current mainstream building trends, it by no means feels small.

Biophilic design principles were applied throughout the home to connect its inhabitants with the natural rhythms and processes of the site. Local timber and stone were sourced and celebrated within the project and combined with recycled concrete and galvanized cladding to create an external shell that will patina as the home and site age.

Sustainability was a driving force behind decision-making and rarely compromised throughout the process. Passive solar design principles drastically reduce the running costs of the home. The off-grid all-electric home sources and stores its power and water wholly from the site. Organic waste is also treated on-site and returned to feed the surrounding environment.