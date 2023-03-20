Submit a Project Advertise
World
Co-Living Home / Yuan Architects

Co-Living Home / Yuan Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeCo-Living Home / Yuan Architects - Interior PhotographyCo-Living Home / Yuan Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, HandrailCo-Living Home / Yuan Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, HandrailCo-Living Home / Yuan Architects - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Residential
East District, Taiwan
  • Architects: Yuan Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  41
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :YHLAA
  • Lead Architects : Wenyuan Peng
Co-Living Home / Yuan Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© YHLAA

“Co-Living” opens possibilities for the wonderful living among the narrow alleys lining the old neighborhoods of the city center. In the corner of an alley in the city center, sitting on a base only 4 meters wide, a small residential building with one household on each floor is designed that is suitable for rent by young people. 

Co-Living Home / Yuan Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© YHLAA
Co-Living Home / Yuan Architects - Image 21 of 27
Diagram
Co-Living Home / Yuan Architects - Interior Photography
© YHLAA
Co-Living Home / Yuan Architects - Image 27 of 27
Section
Co-Living Home / Yuan Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© YHLAA

Rethinking the flow of traditional residential apartments - We are reexamining alternative possibilities for residential apartments.  Through a unique flow, we disrupt and break the rigid and homogenized style of traditional residences.  Using different stair layouts, we connect indoor and outdoor, drawing in the rich urban texture to the interior, and changing the experience of movement throughout the space. Through the split-level floor plan, the public and private areas of the living space are distinguished, providing a spatial hierarchy for each small residential unit.  At the same time, this establishes a vertical sense of community among the different residential units in the building, serving as an attempt to create a fun and interactive residential space amidst the cold and indifferent atmosphere of the city center, and providing young people with another possibility and appearance for life in the city.

Co-Living Home / Yuan Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© YHLAA
Co-Living Home / Yuan Architects - Image 24 of 27
Plans
Co-Living Home / Yuan Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail
© YHLAA
Co-Living Home / Yuan Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs
© YHLAA

The staggered layout consisting of vertical split-level floors and moving shapes is the most important element of the residence. With a surrounding of moving lines, the split-level space is fused with the structure and exterior appearance. Stair’s roam between the structure and outer wall, connecting the activities from the first floor to the roof garden, and framing the building’s appearance from the inside out.

Co-Living Home / Yuan Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© YHLAA
Co-Living Home / Yuan Architects - Image 23 of 27
Elevation
Co-Living Home / Yuan Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Handrail
© YHLAA

At the same time, the exposed architectural elements resonate with the multiple layers of the interior space. On the corner of the street, the building integrates the balconies on each floor through an inclined plate, extending the interior space outwards over the corner. Penetrating and rich while offering multiple perspectives, a new inspiration for life in an old city alley has materialized.

