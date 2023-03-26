Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Seaside Garden House in Palanga / Laurynas Žakevičius Architects

Seaside Garden House in Palanga / Laurynas Žakevičius Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsSeaside Garden House in Palanga / Laurynas Žakevičius Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, CourtyardSeaside Garden House in Palanga / Laurynas Žakevičius Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Brick, Concrete, WindowsSeaside Garden House in Palanga / Laurynas Žakevičius Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows, BeamSeaside Garden House in Palanga / Laurynas Žakevičius Architects - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Palanga, Lithuania
  • Architects: Laurynas Žakevičius Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  430
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Leonas Garbacauskas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Arkos lighting, Corian - Dupont, GUBI, Nemo Lighting, Pedrali, Reynaers
Seaside Garden House in Palanga / Laurynas Žakevičius Architects - Exterior Photography
© Leonas Garbacauskas

"Seaside garden" is designed and being developed as a building complex in one of the Lithuanian resorts, near the coast of the Baltic Sea, Palanga. The neighborhood of the natural environment had a great influence in creating and shaping the future identity of the vacant plot. Thus, there was a need for creating a vibrant live environment all year round. And the residential duplex buildings of aesthetic minimalistic architecture that have "sprouted" in “Seaside garden” are comfortably and practically planned, suitable for living and resting for the whole family.

Seaside Garden House in Palanga / Laurynas Žakevičius Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Courtyard
© Leonas Garbacauskas

The architect himself is also the author, developer, and one of the first residents of this quarter. The block is planned especially paying attention to what the resident of the house will see from their windows. Buildings intended for holidays and relaxation must be lived in not only in the summertime, but also visited in the cold season, so their whole area is pleasantly lit, the very aesthetic forms of the houses and high-quality decoration materials are captivating for the eye.

Seaside Garden House in Palanga / Laurynas Žakevičius Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Brick, Concrete, Windows
© Leonas Garbacauskas

In the 65m2 house, one part of the duplex, the architect thought through every square centimeter down to the smallest detail, efficiently used niches and corners to store things and feel as comfortable as possible for the whole family. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a storage room and a really big comfortable kitchen with a nice dining area for a minimum of six are planned in every house. ”For a small house, good quality architecture is very important” - Laurynas Žakevičius says. Every family member of the house also has their own spacious wooden terrace and intimate green inner yard.

Seaside Garden House in Palanga / Laurynas Žakevičius Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Countertop, Beam
© Leonas Garbacauskas
Seaside Garden House in Palanga / Laurynas Žakevičius Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows
© Leonas Garbacauskas
Seaside Garden House in Palanga / Laurynas Žakevičius Architects - Image 25 of 26
Ground Floor

The closed, harmoniously planned structure of the block will consist of a total of 15 two-apartment houses in Kunigiškiai, Palanga. It naturally turned out that the main values of the project became: integrity, the harmony of architectural style, natural, high-quality materials, and aesthetic and functional interior.

Seaside Garden House in Palanga / Laurynas Žakevičius Architects - Interior Photography
© Leonas Garbacauskas

The silhouette of the buildings with their high pointed gable roof echoes traditional architecture, so it is usual to the eye and blends harmoniously into the landscape. The rhythmic line is a significant artistic tool for architects. On the exterior finish, white or black wooden openwork vertical panels cover the second-floor bedroom's windows (in order to maintain the solidity of the building form) and have a so-called "blinds" effect.  It also moves into the interior spaces with the sunlight and play of the shadows, creating an effect of intimacy, security, and sun protection for every current and future resident.

Seaside Garden House in Palanga / Laurynas Žakevičius Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Leonas Garbacauskas

Laurynas Žakevičius Architects
Cite: "Seaside Garden House in Palanga / Laurynas Žakevičius Architects" 26 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998089/seaside-garden-house-in-palanga-laurynas-zakevicius-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

