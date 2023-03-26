Seaside Garden House in Palanga / Laurynas Žakevičius Architects

+ 21

Houses • Palanga, Lithuania Architects: Laurynas Žakevičius Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 430 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Leonas Garbacauskas

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Arkos lighting , Corian - Dupont , GUBI , Nemo Lighting , Pedrali , Reynaers

"Seaside garden" is designed and being developed as a building complex in one of the Lithuanian resorts, near the coast of the Baltic Sea, Palanga. The neighborhood of the natural environment had a great influence in creating and shaping the future identity of the vacant plot. Thus, there was a need for creating a vibrant live environment all year round. And the residential duplex buildings of aesthetic minimalistic architecture that have "sprouted" in “Seaside garden” are comfortably and practically planned, suitable for living and resting for the whole family.

The architect himself is also the author, developer, and one of the first residents of this quarter. The block is planned especially paying attention to what the resident of the house will see from their windows. Buildings intended for holidays and relaxation must be lived in not only in the summertime, but also visited in the cold season, so their whole area is pleasantly lit, the very aesthetic forms of the houses and high-quality decoration materials are captivating for the eye.

In the 65m2 house, one part of the duplex, the architect thought through every square centimeter down to the smallest detail, efficiently used niches and corners to store things and feel as comfortable as possible for the whole family. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a storage room and a really big comfortable kitchen with a nice dining area for a minimum of six are planned in every house. ”For a small house, good quality architecture is very important” - Laurynas Žakevičius says. Every family member of the house also has their own spacious wooden terrace and intimate green inner yard.

The closed, harmoniously planned structure of the block will consist of a total of 15 two-apartment houses in Kunigiškiai, Palanga. It naturally turned out that the main values of the project became: integrity, the harmony of architectural style, natural, high-quality materials, and aesthetic and functional interior.

The silhouette of the buildings with their high pointed gable roof echoes traditional architecture, so it is usual to the eye and blends harmoniously into the landscape. The rhythmic line is a significant artistic tool for architects. On the exterior finish, white or black wooden openwork vertical panels cover the second-floor bedroom's windows (in order to maintain the solidity of the building form) and have a so-called "blinds" effect. It also moves into the interior spaces with the sunlight and play of the shadows, creating an effect of intimacy, security, and sun protection for every current and future resident.