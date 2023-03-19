Gray House / RS + Robert Skitek

+ 35

Text description provided by the architects. The monochromatic house was built on a flat plot, with an entrance from the south side, in the urbanizing part of Świerczyniec. The L-shaped layout of the building makes the garden zone hidden from the street. The layout of the building is rotated according to the directions of the world. Thanks to it, the garden zone with the terrace is exposed to sunlight earlier.

The building consists of two parts with different heights covered with gable roofs. In the lower part, on the ground floor, there is located a garage, an entrance zone, and part of the day zone. The attic has a space zone that can perform various functions. In the second, higher part, rooms are in a classic arrangement with a bedroom and children's rooms on the first floor, lit from the east and west.

The whole building is gray, only the western elevation of the lower part of the building has a characteristic wooden wall, covering the entrance to the attic. Wood was also used in the terrace niche.

The interiors are designed in gray and white tones. The exception is the children's rooms. Diverse plant species, friendly to pollinators and local birds, were used. That enriches the biosphere of the area. The materials used for the surface and street furniture elements refer to those used in the building. It makes the garden an extension of the house.