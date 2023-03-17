Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. Baan Tita House / Yangnar Studio

Baan Tita House / Yangnar Studio

Save
Baan Tita House / Yangnar Studio

Baan Tita House / Yangnar Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeBaan Tita House / Yangnar Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, BeamBaan Tita House / Yangnar Studio - Interior Photography, BeamBaan Tita House / Yangnar Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, BeamBaan Tita House / Yangnar Studio - More Images+ 43

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
San Kamphaeng, Thailand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Baan Tita House / Yangnar Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Text description provided by the architects. Yangnar Studio is a group of skilled craftsmen and architects who design and build the work through the local methodology of architecture. With background and respect in indigenous and vernacular architecture in Northern Thailand, their Project is developed through deep consideration of place and practice that draw from traditional craftsmanship skills, local building techniques, the nature of each material, and ingenuity arising from limited resources. The essence of the work lies in the human experience through the skill of the local builder team that tries to both involve each craftsmanship that is related to the site context and always improve the development of the skill that shows up in the process with the local construction unit.

Save this picture!
Baan Tita House / Yangnar Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Rungkit Charoenwat

The result of observing the architecture and the definition of "house", changed the role of the architect into the user themselves.

Save this picture!
Baan Tita House / Yangnar Studio - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Save this picture!
Baan Tita House / Yangnar Studio - Image 46 of 48
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Baan Tita House / Yangnar Studio - Interior Photography, Beam
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Transition level of the floor - This house is divided into 3 main levels starting from the lowest part, the reception area that people can easily approach and can maintain a certain level of interaction between family and connecting balcony “Chan” in the middle of the house that is the main transition space. The second level is the upper platform of the floor "Thurn" area, which is elevated from the balcony and connected to the kitchen area. The last highest level is the bedroom and working area which is the most private area of ​​living.  One can feel a small transition level from ground to private space was tactful. That transition is made resulting in an elevation until the height of the basement is different. From low stilts for storing agricultural crops to the high basement which became a wood workshop for the family.

Save this picture!
Baan Tita House / Yangnar Studio - Interior Photography, Beam, Deck
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Save this picture!
Baan Tita House / Yangnar Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Connecting balcony – This element is normally interpreted as an extension or attachment from the main function. This house was moved to a central connecting area for connecting the main elements of the house that emphasizes its practical use in many activities with a wooden floor with a gap that allows both sun and rain in this area. and is placed at a level that is not too high to reach without feeling the change of space much.

Save this picture!
Baan Tita House / Yangnar Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Save this picture!
Baan Tita House / Yangnar Studio - Image 47 of 48
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
Baan Tita House / Yangnar Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Beam
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Craftsmanship Techniques – This house was built with authentic craftsmanship methods from local wisdom, joinery by wooden technique, and allowing this architectural forming system to appear beautiful without adding any decorative panels The main material, like wood, is used respectfully and adapted to nature. Both the old wood and the old wooden shingle roof that has been turned over and used in the living room. The wall is designed to push in and out and at some points use the flow sliding wall system (Fa-Lhai) to have a rhythm to receive the wind. The opening in some functions is an optional part of the screened type of paneling for ventilation and can prevent mosquitoes, too.

Save this picture!
Baan Tita House / Yangnar Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Save this picture!
Baan Tita House / Yangnar Studio - Image 48 of 48
Section A
Save this picture!
Baan Tita House / Yangnar Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam
© Rungkit Charoenwat

In this house, every architectural action has a practical reason behind, that the essence of how to use the most effective version of local wisdom in architecture, the arrangement of the house's function was taken for basic things such as the direction of the sun, wind, rain, maintenance, nature of the material and interactions as users. It brings together the simplicity of wisdom and artisanal techniques to create architecture that can truly blend into the lifestyle of the house.

Save this picture!
Baan Tita House / Yangnar Studio - Exterior Photography
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Yangnar Studio
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThailand

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThailand
Cite: "Baan Tita House / Yangnar Studio" 17 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998080/baan-tita-house-yangnar-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags