Baan Tita House / Yangnar Studio

Construction Supervisor : Yuttana Yanawong

Text : Patcharada Inplang

City : San Kamphaeng

Country : Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. Yangnar Studio is a group of skilled craftsmen and architects who design and build the work through the local methodology of architecture. With background and respect in indigenous and vernacular architecture in Northern Thailand, their Project is developed through deep consideration of place and practice that draw from traditional craftsmanship skills, local building techniques, the nature of each material, and ingenuity arising from limited resources. The essence of the work lies in the human experience through the skill of the local builder team that tries to both involve each craftsmanship that is related to the site context and always improve the development of the skill that shows up in the process with the local construction unit.

The result of observing the architecture and the definition of "house", changed the role of the architect into the user themselves.

Transition level of the floor - This house is divided into 3 main levels starting from the lowest part, the reception area that people can easily approach and can maintain a certain level of interaction between family and connecting balcony “Chan” in the middle of the house that is the main transition space. The second level is the upper platform of the floor "Thurn" area, which is elevated from the balcony and connected to the kitchen area. The last highest level is the bedroom and working area which is the most private area of ​​living. One can feel a small transition level from ground to private space was tactful. That transition is made resulting in an elevation until the height of the basement is different. From low stilts for storing agricultural crops to the high basement which became a wood workshop for the family.

Connecting balcony – This element is normally interpreted as an extension or attachment from the main function. This house was moved to a central connecting area for connecting the main elements of the house that emphasizes its practical use in many activities with a wooden floor with a gap that allows both sun and rain in this area. and is placed at a level that is not too high to reach without feeling the change of space much.

Craftsmanship Techniques – This house was built with authentic craftsmanship methods from local wisdom, joinery by wooden technique, and allowing this architectural forming system to appear beautiful without adding any decorative panels The main material, like wood, is used respectfully and adapted to nature. Both the old wood and the old wooden shingle roof that has been turned over and used in the living room. The wall is designed to push in and out and at some points use the flow sliding wall system (Fa-Lhai) to have a rhythm to receive the wind. The opening in some functions is an optional part of the screened type of paneling for ventilation and can prevent mosquitoes, too.

In this house, every architectural action has a practical reason behind, that the essence of how to use the most effective version of local wisdom in architecture, the arrangement of the house's function was taken for basic things such as the direction of the sun, wind, rain, maintenance, nature of the material and interactions as users. It brings together the simplicity of wisdom and artisanal techniques to create architecture that can truly blend into the lifestyle of the house.