Exploring Façade Cladding Systems in Modern Architecture

Save this picture! Moscone Convention Center Expansion / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, LLP. Image © Mark Cavagnero Associates Architects

Besides providing external protection, natural ventilation, insulation and energy efficiency, the presence of façades enhances the building’s personality and character. Among the different types of façade systems, cladding strategies stand out for their variety of materials and textures –such as metal, glass, stone, wood and composite– all of which build durable, low-maintenance and visually appealing structures. Innovating with textures, forms and technologies, BŌK Modern has developed different metal panels for creating functional and aesthetic façade cladding systems. Showcasing six architectural projects, we delve into the practical and visual attributes of rainscreens and wallscreens.

What are façade cladding systems?

As an external layer of one material covering another, façade cladding systems are made of all sorts of metals, rubber, silicone or bricks for protecting the exterior and optimizing the building’s functionality. While reducing energy consumption without compromising interior comfort, BŌK Modern strategies meet sustainability targets to reduce carbon footprint.

Save this picture! 833 Bryant / David Baker Architects. Image Courtesy of BŌK Modern

The design of rainscreens and wallscreens is based on metal panels, which are customizable to each project’s needs by being strategically designed and laser cut with an infinite display of patterns, shapes, colors and finishes. These systems can create modern, minimalistic designs, contributing to the aesthetic appeal of a building.

Integrating structural rigidity by folding the panels eliminates the need for welding or secondary structural elements. Seeking a simpler and easier design process, the systems are designed to minimize on-site labor by incorporating features directly into the panels, and also integrating tabs and slots to control spacing and ensure quick installation.

Characterized for being non-flammable, solid or bas-relief and with single skin layers, rainscreen systems give a face to the building. Customized into a large range of two and three dimensional configurations, these aluminum or weathering steel panels can be adaptable to multiple architecture layouts. Also, finishes can be in kynar coating (in unlimited colors), anodized aluminum and powder coating.

Save this picture! Rainscreens - Patterns. Image Courtesy of BŌK Modern

The tab and slot system integrates spacing features to divide the panels without the use of shims. When installed directly over suitable substrates, the unified panel requires no additional furring or other secondary support elements. These panels are an open joint rain screening system with dry (non-sealed) joints.

Covering a multi-family building, 833 Bryant incorporates a free standing structure of three dimensional façade screens. Cut from Cor-Ten steel that patinas to a deep rust color and bright unfinished aluminium, each panel collaborates to create a striking contrast.

Save this picture! 833 Bryant / David Baker Architects. Image Courtesy of BŌK Modern

Also using a rainscreen system but with a different layout, the affordable housing development FIVE 88 uses corten steel material for the façade panel. Complementing the functionality of the system, the building’s perforations play with air, light and shadows. In addition, the integrated sunshades are directly attached to the rainscreen panels.

Save this picture! FIVE88 / David Baker Architects. Image Courtesy of BŌK Modern

Showcasing the rainscreen system’s versatility, the SFO Grand Hyatt façade is characterized by combining panels of different sizes and colors, within a gently convex curving wall. Acting as the front façade of the building, the panels were applied through a cladding technique in a tricolor kynar to the east and west ballrooms of the hotel.

Save this picture! SFO Grand Hyatt / HWI Architects. Image Courtesy of BŌK Modern

Within a variety of applications, wallscreen systems are suitable for building exteriors, parking garage screens, and green screens, as well as interior room dividers, wall and ceiling solutions. Mounted directly to the edge of a slab or other structure, these panels can be installed with no need for secondary support. Just like rainscreens, this system is virtually modeled and designed through the precision of laser cutting, creating infinite patterns and shapes. After its fabrication, these panels can be finished in kynar coating, powder coat, anodized aluminum, or rusted surface steel.

Save this picture! Wallscreens - Patterns. Image Courtesy of BŌK Modern

Expanding the Moscone Convention Center, the project developed a self-reinforcing staggered panel, which is suspended from a single row structure on the roof, with simple pinnings out from the buildings for lateral support. Through a customized ‘diamond’ pattern in a white kynar coating, the building’s façade plays with a three dimensional illusion, as well as light and shadow through the panel’s perforations.

Save this picture! Moscone Convention Center Expansion / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, LLP. Image © Mark Cavagnero Associates Architects

Providing an active community hub, the 2060 Folsom affordable housing development is designed to maximize density while offering opportunities to the community. Complementing the project’s program, the strategy incorporates a nine-story walking bridge enclosed by a green wall screen. Besides giving a burst of color to the building, these perforated metal panels divide the spaces while maintaining a connection with the exterior.

Save this picture! 2060 Folsom / Mithun. Image Courtesy of BŌK Modern

Customizing the pattern of a four-story parking garage screen for a high-rise apartment building, the design experiments with perforations of two different sizes. After combining these two figures, the architects propose the creation of a larger pattern, which is reminiscent of a 1960’s graphic.

Save this picture! 1050 S. Grand / HansonLA. Image Courtesy of BŌK Modern

Enlarging the existing ‘C36’ pattern, the parking garage of a high-rise condominium and commercial building creates a distinguished screen. Throughout six hundred and fifty panels that flow continuously emulating a delicate fabric, the enlarged pattern finds a creative way to meet the 50% open area code of parking structures. Matching the window mullion system, the metal panels are finished with a fluoropolymer paint.

Save this picture! 1212 Flower / Chris Dikeakos Architects, Inc.. Image Courtesy of BŌK Modern

