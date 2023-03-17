Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Slovakia
  5. Dom Nad Dúbravkou House / gmb.

Dom Nad Dúbravkou House / gmb.

Save
Dom Nad Dúbravkou House / gmb.

Dom Nad Dúbravkou House / gmb. - Exterior Photography, Windows, ForestDom Nad Dúbravkou House / gmb. - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeDom Nad Dúbravkou House / gmb. - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, BeamDom Nad Dúbravkou House / gmb. - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ChairDom Nad Dúbravkou House / gmb. - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Housing
Bratislava, Slovakia
  • Architects: gmb.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1233
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Matej Hakár
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Hansgrohe, Artemide, Axor, FLOS, HAY, Slovaktual, Villeroy & Boch
  • general contractor : USPORNE DREVODOMY
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Dom Nad Dúbravkou House / gmb. - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Matej Hakár

Text description provided by the architects. The house is situated in the outskirts of Dúbravka in Bratislava, on the border with a forest. By placing it in the central part of the plot, it is directly connected to the entrance from the public road, The placement of the house in the descending terrain opens it directly to the views of the ridge of Little Carpathians and Dubravka below.

Save this picture!
Dom Nad Dúbravkou House / gmb. - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Matej Hakár

The focus was to design a house that seamlessly fits into its environment with its scale and visual approach. It is strongly characterized by acknowledging its materiality. The concrete and wooden surfaces smoothly transition from the interior to the exterior and create visual continuity forming a clear composition of cubic masses

Save this picture!
Dom Nad Dúbravkou House / gmb. - Exterior Photography
© Matej Hakár
Save this picture!
Dom Nad Dúbravkou House / gmb. - Image 30 of 31
First Floor

The construction of the house is designed as a reinforced concrete foundation tub placed transversely in the terrain, with prefabricated objects made of CLT panels installed inside. The asymmetric placement of the house within the tub separates the areas of the terrace and the carport. These external spaces are connected longitudinally by a walkway with a canopy that forms a kind of frame around the object.

Save this picture!
Dom Nad Dúbravkou House / gmb. - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Matej Hakár

The layout of the interior is vertically divided into 'day and night.' The entrance is accessible from the carport area. In the entrance area, there is access to the hygiene, workroom, and technical room.

Save this picture!
Dom Nad Dúbravkou House / gmb. - Interior Photography
© Matej Hakár
Save this picture!
Dom Nad Dúbravkou House / gmb. - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Matej Hakár

The entrance area leads directly to the living room, which is opened along its entire length to the east side and also visually communicates with the exterior atrium through the dining room. The dining room space is vertically opened with a gallery.

Save this picture!
Dom Nad Dúbravkou House / gmb. - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Matej Hakár
Save this picture!
Dom Nad Dúbravkou House / gmb. - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Matej Hakár

Through the gallery and the atrium, southern and western light enters the otherwise east-oriented daytime part, creating different atmospheres during the day. On the upper floor, there are children's rooms oriented to the east and south with common hygiene and a bedroom area with a separate wardrobe, toilet, and bathroom, which looks into the forest through a panoramic window.

Save this picture!
Dom Nad Dúbravkou House / gmb. - Interior Photography
© Matej Hakár

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bratislava, Slovakia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
gmb.
Office

Materials

WoodStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingSlovakia

Materials and Tags

WoodStoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingSlovakia
Cite: "Dom Nad Dúbravkou House / gmb." 17 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998011/dom-nad-dubravkou-house-gmb> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags