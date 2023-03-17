Dom Nad Dúbravkou House / gmb.

+ 26

Text description provided by the architects. The house is situated in the outskirts of Dúbravka in Bratislava, on the border with a forest. By placing it in the central part of the plot, it is directly connected to the entrance from the public road, The placement of the house in the descending terrain opens it directly to the views of the ridge of Little Carpathians and Dubravka below.

The focus was to design a house that seamlessly fits into its environment with its scale and visual approach. It is strongly characterized by acknowledging its materiality. The concrete and wooden surfaces smoothly transition from the interior to the exterior and create visual continuity forming a clear composition of cubic masses

The construction of the house is designed as a reinforced concrete foundation tub placed transversely in the terrain, with prefabricated objects made of CLT panels installed inside. The asymmetric placement of the house within the tub separates the areas of the terrace and the carport. These external spaces are connected longitudinally by a walkway with a canopy that forms a kind of frame around the object.

The layout of the interior is vertically divided into 'day and night.' The entrance is accessible from the carport area. In the entrance area, there is access to the hygiene, workroom, and technical room.

The entrance area leads directly to the living room, which is opened along its entire length to the east side and also visually communicates with the exterior atrium through the dining room. The dining room space is vertically opened with a gallery.

Through the gallery and the atrium, southern and western light enters the otherwise east-oriented daytime part, creating different atmospheres during the day. On the upper floor, there are children's rooms oriented to the east and south with common hygiene and a bedroom area with a separate wardrobe, toilet, and bathroom, which looks into the forest through a panoramic window.