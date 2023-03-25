Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Switzerland
  5. Townhouse Furkastrasse 35 in Basel / Piotr Brzoza Architekten + Daniel Kiss

Townhouse Furkastrasse 35 in Basel / Piotr Brzoza Architekten + Daniel Kiss

Save
Townhouse Furkastrasse 35 in Basel / Piotr Brzoza Architekten + Daniel Kiss
Save this picture!
Townhouse Furkastrasse 35 in Basel / Piotr Brzoza Architekten + Daniel Kiss - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Valentin Jeck

Townhouse Furkastrasse 35 in Basel / Piotr Brzoza Architekten + Daniel Kiss - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeTownhouse Furkastrasse 35 in Basel / Piotr Brzoza Architekten + Daniel Kiss - Exterior Photography, GardenTownhouse Furkastrasse 35 in Basel / Piotr Brzoza Architekten + Daniel Kiss - Interior Photography, Windows, Shelving, Table, ChairTownhouse Furkastrasse 35 in Basel / Piotr Brzoza Architekten + Daniel Kiss - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, WindowsTownhouse Furkastrasse 35 in Basel / Piotr Brzoza Architekten + Daniel Kiss - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Basel, Switzerland
Save this picture!
Townhouse Furkastrasse 35 in Basel / Piotr Brzoza Architekten + Daniel Kiss - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Valentin Jeck

Text description provided by the architects. The project explores the possibilities of rediscovering the qualities of a traditional townhouse within the contemporary architectural vocabulary despite the very limited site area: spatial generosity, diverse relationship to outdoor spaces, modest yet decorative formulation, and materialization.

Save this picture!
Townhouse Furkastrasse 35 in Basel / Piotr Brzoza Architekten + Daniel Kiss - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Valentin Jeck

The building’s volume is largely determined by zoning and building codes within an organically grown low-rise, high-density street front. In response, the design negotiates in form, expression of materials, and details between alignment with the design logic of the neighborhood and coherence within its own emergence logic.

Save this picture!
Townhouse Furkastrasse 35 in Basel / Piotr Brzoza Architekten + Daniel Kiss - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Bench

The main rooms of the house – the entrance, dining room, living room, and library – are all arranged on different floors – each attached to the main stair following the principle of half-level shifts. The resulting eloquent and three-dimensional spatial figure is defined in each area by differentiated relationships between its parts and the parts of the outdoor urban spaces.

Save this picture!
Townhouse Furkastrasse 35 in Basel / Piotr Brzoza Architekten + Daniel Kiss - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Valentin Jeck
Save this picture!
Townhouse Furkastrasse 35 in Basel / Piotr Brzoza Architekten + Daniel Kiss - Image 13 of 21
Plan - Basement

The dining room and its terrace are intimately embedded into the garden. In contrast, the living room above is slightly hovering over the garden, incorporating the emerging vistas into the perception of its space. The library opens up towards the street with a generously dimensioned window, contributing to the public urban character of the front façade.

Save this picture!
Townhouse Furkastrasse 35 in Basel / Piotr Brzoza Architekten + Daniel Kiss - Interior Photography, Windows, Shelving, Table, Chair
© Valentin Jeck
Save this picture!
Townhouse Furkastrasse 35 in Basel / Piotr Brzoza Architekten + Daniel Kiss - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Valentin Jeck

The stair continues to swing with short, half-story runs to the upper floors, maintaining access to daylight and visual connections to the exterior, and ends on the top floor with generous terraces, offering the experience of the neighborhood's stunning roofscape.

Save this picture!
Townhouse Furkastrasse 35 in Basel / Piotr Brzoza Architekten + Daniel Kiss - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Valentin Jeck

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Piotr Brzoza Architekten
Office
Daniel Kiss
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSwitzerland
Cite: "Townhouse Furkastrasse 35 in Basel / Piotr Brzoza Architekten + Daniel Kiss" 25 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997982/townhouse-furkastrasse-35-in-basel-piotr-brzoza-architekten-plus-daniel-kiss> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags