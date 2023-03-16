Didaar House / Challenge Studio

+ 27

Houses • Nowshahr, Iran Architects: Challenge Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 450 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Deed Studio

Lead Architects : Mohsen Tajeddin

Program / Use / Building Function : Residential - Villa

City : Nowshahr

Country : Iran

Text description provided by the architects. This house is built on the idea of interweaving public and private spaces that melt into the outside and inside of the building; a concept that offers a unique living experience. To create a house that has naturally lit interior spaces while connecting external and internal spaces that flow with each other seamlessly, we decided to break the classic double border inside-outside model to allow light to permeate into the building while offering stunning outdoor views.

The Project is located in Iran,13 kilometers east of Nowshahr city, Dezdak village which is between the Caspian Sea coastline and the northern forests of the Alborz Mountain range. This Building is situated on a plot of land measuring 12 x 40 meters with a north-south extension, in an area with a one-of-a-kind landscape. From the south, the mountains and forests of Nowshahr can be seen. From the top floor of the building in the north, the sea can be seen. Plus, to the east, the quaint rice paddies are also visible. The majority of the buildings in this region are no higher than one- or two-story structures with classical gabled rooftops.

The key character of this dwelling is maximum visibility while using all its potential. Since this site has a pronounced typology, the house accommodates the existing common forms without modifications while respecting the height range of the neighborhood to achieve homogeneity with its surrounding context. In this project, we arranged the different functions of the building by maintaining the original framework of the form.

In addition to the spatial division, by moving through the building, each sequence provides a different view of other spaces. The name of the house is the credit of this theme which is the unique views of the project.