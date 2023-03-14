Callington Mill Distillery / Cumulus Studio

+ 20

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Callington Mill Distillery, located in the shadow of Oatlands’ iconic windmill, balances industry and tourism, traditional materials, and contemporary design. The design navigates the need to house the industrial manufacturing requirements of a working whisky distillery while providing the immersive visitor experience of a traditional cellar door.

The material selection was heavily influenced by the local heritage code requirements for masonry cladding. The predominant brick has a soft and chalky patina that references the sandstone of the surrounding buildings whilst the simple gabled forms reference the town’s rooftops in height and aesthetic. The interiors are weaved together with materials that reference whisky’s rich tones — Tasmanian Oak joinery, brass fittings, minimal lighting, and marble with a golden hue.

Callington Mill is a refined, considered, and modern working building within one of the oldest Georgian settlements in Australia, providing a unique tourist experience and immersing visitors in the story of local whisky.