World
Callington Mill Distillery / Cumulus Studio

Callington Mill Distillery / Cumulus Studio - Exterior Photography, WindowsCallington Mill Distillery / Cumulus Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Lighting, Chair, ShelvingCallington Mill Distillery / Cumulus Studio - Interior Photography, KitchenCallington Mill Distillery / Cumulus Studio - FacadeCallington Mill Distillery / Cumulus Studio - More Images

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Brewery
Oatlands, Australia
  • Architects : Peter Walker, Luke Waldron, Elizabeth Walsh, Rosella Sciurti, Sid Ronja, Chi Chee Goh, Andrew Geeves
  • Traffic Engineering : Milan Prodanovic
  • Whisky Consultant : Damian Mackey
  • Process Engineers & Trade Waste : Still Smiths
  • Heritage Advice : Purcell
  • Hydraulic Engineering : COVA
  • Fire Engineering : COVA
  • Kitchen Consultant : Green Design Group
  • Building Surveyors : pitt&sherry
  • City : Oatlands
  • Country : Australia
Callington Mill Distillery / Cumulus Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Adam Gibson

Text description provided by the architects. Callington Mill Distillery, located in the shadow of Oatlands’ iconic windmill, balances industry and tourism, traditional materials, and contemporary design. The design navigates the need to house the industrial manufacturing requirements of a working whisky distillery while providing the immersive visitor experience of a traditional cellar door.

Callington Mill Distillery / Cumulus Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Lighting, Chair, Shelving
© Adam Gibson
Callington Mill Distillery / Cumulus Studio - Image 19 of 25
Plan - Upper Ground Floor
Callington Mill Distillery / Cumulus Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Adam Gibson

The material selection was heavily influenced by the local heritage code requirements for masonry cladding. The predominant brick has a soft and chalky patina that references the sandstone of the surrounding buildings whilst the simple gabled forms reference the town’s rooftops in height and aesthetic. The interiors are weaved together with materials that reference whisky’s rich tones — Tasmanian Oak joinery, brass fittings, minimal lighting, and marble with a golden hue.

Callington Mill Distillery / Cumulus Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, Windows
© Adam Gibson
Callington Mill Distillery / Cumulus Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Column
© Adam Gibson
Callington Mill Distillery / Cumulus Studio - Image 24 of 25
West Elevation

Callington Mill is a refined, considered, and modern working building within one of the oldest Georgian settlements in Australia, providing a unique tourist experience and immersing visitors in the story of local whisky.

Callington Mill Distillery / Cumulus Studio - Exterior Photography
© Adam Gibson

Project location

Address:Callington Mill Historic Site, 6 Mill Ln, Oatlands TAS 7120, Australia

