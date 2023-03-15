CoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee / PT Arch Studio

+ 19

Interior Design : Nguyen Van Phuoc Thinh

MEP : Lan Bui

Structure Engineer : Nhan Nguyen

City : Thành phố Phan Rang - Tháp Chàm

Country : Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. The main idea is to create a classic castle in the middle of a modern city. with the combination of two timeless architectures, to create a strong contrast in design intent. The weakness of the construction site is that the width is too small, and the length is too deep. The problem is how to get harmonious light for the entire space inside the building, as well as not create the feeling of moving too far between different spaces for customers.

The solution proposed by PT Arch studio is to divide the length into 4 different parts, the first part is the counter area, and the second part is the stairs area because this location is not too far for customers to move to the next floor. The third part is the coffee space, and the last part is the storage area and restroom. These 4 areas will be linked together by skylights and green spaces, to create a strong layout.

Light will be the focus of the design concept, and users will enjoy the atrium space, without feeling constrained by a narrow space. The layout of the interior always brings comfort to customers by designing many greeneries and natural light inside. We also arranged fixed areas to avoid moving furniture to make the operation more convenient. The total budget is not too much, so calculating everything carefully should be a top priority. Materials used must be easy to clean, ensure high aesthetics as well as reasonable prices.

Because the project is built in a city with a very sunny climate and high winds the whole year, the facade must be designed to be closed and block the sun, but still ensure light and ventilation factor for the overall project. So, glass tiles are the right choice to meet the above criteria. Besides, we always focus on how to combine both classic and modern materials together without feeling strained. Therefore, the selection of a dynamic tone from terrazzo tile, and aluminum panel, combined with classic molding details will create a strong contrast that ensures true to the original concept.