Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Vietnam
  5. CoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee / PT Arch Studio

CoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee / PT Arch Studio

Save
CoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee / PT Arch Studio

CoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee / PT Arch Studio - Exterior Photography, FacadeCoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee / PT Arch Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, WindowsCoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee / PT Arch Studio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, TableCoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee / PT Arch Studio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Chair, WindowsCoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee / PT Arch Studio - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Adaptive Reuse
Thành phố Phan Rang - Tháp Chàm, Vietnam
  • Architects: PT Arch Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  320
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Nguyen Duy Hoach
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  V-Asia, VietTiles
  • Lead Architect : Nguyen Van Phuoc Thinh
  • Interior Design : Nguyen Van Phuoc Thinh
  • MEP : Lan Bui
  • Structure Engineer : Nhan Nguyen
  • City : Thành phố Phan Rang - Tháp Chàm
  • Country : Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
CoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee / PT Arch Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Nguyen Duy Hoach

Text description provided by the architects. The main idea is to create a classic castle in the middle of a modern city. with the combination of two timeless architectures, to create a strong contrast in design intent. The weakness of the construction site is that the width is too small, and the length is too deep. The problem is how to get harmonious light for the entire space inside the building, as well as not create the feeling of moving too far between different spaces for customers.

Save this picture!
CoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee / PT Arch Studio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Table
© Nguyen Duy Hoach
Save this picture!
CoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee / PT Arch Studio - Image 17 of 24
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
CoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee / PT Arch Studio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Chair, Windows
© Nguyen Duy Hoach

The solution proposed by PT Arch studio is to divide the length into 4 different parts, the first part is the counter area, and the second part is the stairs area because this location is not too far for customers to move to the next floor. The third part is the coffee space, and the last part is the storage area and restroom. These 4 areas will be linked together by skylights and green spaces, to create a strong layout.

Save this picture!
CoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee / PT Arch Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Nguyen Duy Hoach
Save this picture!
CoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee / PT Arch Studio - Image 18 of 24
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
CoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee / PT Arch Studio - Interior Photography, Chair
© Nguyen Duy Hoach

Light will be the focus of the design concept, and users will enjoy the atrium space, without feeling constrained by a narrow space. The layout of the interior always brings comfort to customers by designing many greeneries and natural light inside. We also arranged fixed areas to avoid moving furniture to make the operation more convenient. The total budget is not too much, so calculating everything carefully should be a top priority. Materials used must be easy to clean, ensure high aesthetics as well as reasonable prices.

Save this picture!
CoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee / PT Arch Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Steel
© Nguyen Duy Hoach
Save this picture!
CoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee / PT Arch Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Lighting, Chair
© Nguyen Duy Hoach

Because the project is built in a city with a very sunny climate and high winds the whole year, the facade must be designed to be closed and block the sun, but still ensure light and ventilation factor for the overall project. So, glass tiles are the right choice to meet the above criteria. Besides, we always focus on how to combine both classic and modern materials together without feeling strained. Therefore, the selection of a dynamic tone from terrazzo tile, and aluminum panel, combined with classic molding details will create a strong contrast that ensures true to the original concept.

Save this picture!
CoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee / PT Arch Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nguyen Duy Hoach

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Phước Mỹ, Tp. Phan Rang - Tháp Chàm, Ninh Thuận, Vietnam

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
PT Arch Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseVietnam
Cite: "CoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee / PT Arch Studio" 15 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997858/coco-cha-taiwan-tea-and-coffee-pt-arch-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags