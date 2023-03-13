Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Vietnam
  5. Thong Dong House / H-H Studio

Thong Dong House / H-H Studio

Save
Thong Dong House / H-H Studio
Save this picture!
Thong Dong House / H-H Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Windows
© Chimnon Studio

Thong Dong House / H-H Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeThong Dong House / H-H Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, WindowsThong Dong House / H-H Studio - Interior Photography, StairsThong Dong House / H-H Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, HandrailThong Dong House / H-H Studio - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Houses
Vietnam
  • Architects: H-H Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Chimnon Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  An Cuong, Xingfa
Save this picture!
Thong Dong House / H-H Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Chimnon Studio

Text description provided by the architects. This live-work unit is for a young family of four to carry out their home business of a spa and raise the kids. Despite being constrained by a small building footprint and compact program, the living space is designed to feel open and airy with fewer walls. The design concept is to create a path that allows the user to stroll from space to space, traveling up, down, and around the atrium. The vertical expansion of space through the atrium is intended to add the time effect that will shape the experience of the walk. 

Save this picture!
Thong Dong House / H-H Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Chimnon Studio

All the levels are open to a central atrium, which serves as a space vertical connector. It comes with a cooling pond at the ground level, and a large skylight directly above the pond to bring in plenty of natural light washing down the space and to experience the transition of space and time as a person walking throughout the day. 

Save this picture!
Thong Dong House / H-H Studio - Image 30 of 30
Perspective Section
Save this picture!
Thong Dong House / H-H Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Chimnon Studio

Work and live functions are separated by the levels and connected by the atrium. The business of the spa is operated on levels one and two, the family occupies levels three and four. The kitchen/dining is where the business and private residence meet. 

Save this picture!
Thong Dong House / H-H Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Chimnon Studio
Save this picture!
Thong Dong House / H-H Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Chimnon Studio

Features: atrium, cooling pond, mezzanine, open interior for passive ventilation, clean layout, large operable room divider, white color wall-to-ceiling, openings arranged to catch a cool summer breeze, reading/flex space and to allow air to circulate and refresh to every corner of the house. In the urban context of the project’s site, which is a hodgepodge of various incoherent appearances from each building, The Strolling House emerges as quiet, simple, and candid in its approach. 

Save this picture!
Thong Dong House / H-H Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Chimnon Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
H-H Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Thong Dong House / H-H Studio" 13 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997854/thong-dong-house-h-h-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags