World
House for a Sculptor / Miles Thorp Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsHouse for a Sculptor / Miles Thorp Architects - Interior Photography, Sofa, Beam, DeckHouse for a Sculptor / Miles Thorp Architects - Interior Photography, Door, BeamHouse for a Sculptor / Miles Thorp Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamHouse for a Sculptor / Miles Thorp Architects

Houses
Rozelle, Australia
House for a Sculptor / Miles Thorp Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Andy Macpherson

Text description provided by the architects. House for a Sculptor is a domestic gallery and retreat. Our clients had been living in the property for over 20 years before we were engaged to develop a design for the renovation. At this time, they had fashioned a series of structures at the rear of the property that we were to replace with a more permanent solution. Our challenge was to instill/embed the memory of some of these elements in the new design through measures such as recycling all bricks on site and salvaging original sandstone footings to use as landscape elements.

House for a Sculptor / Miles Thorp Architects - Interior Photography, Sofa, Table, Windows, Beam
© Andy Macpherson
House for a Sculptor / Miles Thorp Architects - Image 15 of 15
Floor Plan
House for a Sculptor / Miles Thorp Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Beam
© Andy Macpherson

A compact 28 sqm metal-clad volume replaces the motley of lean-to structures and maximizes the potential of a tiny inner-city site, creating a livable threshold between the original cottage and the rear garden.

House for a Sculptor / Miles Thorp Architects - Interior Photography, Sofa, Beam, Deck
© Andy Macpherson
House for a Sculptor / Miles Thorp Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Andy Macpherson

The new addition contains a bathroom and living space opening to the garden through large, glazed doors with awning windows above for ventilation. There was a major emphasis on material and functional sustainability in the project alongside incorporating design elements that allowed for the display and storage of the clients' significant and evolving art collection.

House for a Sculptor / Miles Thorp Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Andy Macpherson

Bricks from the demolished structures are reused in the reverse brick veneer construction to create material continuity with the original cottage which plays against a restrained palette of blackbutt flooring, ceiling panels, doors, wall linings, and structural elements.

House for a Sculptor / Miles Thorp Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden, Patio
© Andy Macpherson

