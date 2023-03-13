Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Interior Design
  4. Brazil
  5. Epicure São Luiz / Anik Mourao Arquitetura e Design

Epicure São Luiz / Anik Mourao Arquitetura e Design

Save
Epicure São Luiz / Anik Mourao Arquitetura e Design

Epicure São Luiz / Anik Mourao Arquitetura e Design - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamEpicure São Luiz / Anik Mourao Arquitetura e Design - Interior Photography, ShelvingEpicure São Luiz / Anik Mourao Arquitetura e Design - Interior Photography, Countertop, KitchenEpicure São Luiz / Anik Mourao Arquitetura e Design - Interior Photography, Closet, Table, ChairEpicure São Luiz / Anik Mourao Arquitetura e Design - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Interior Design
Meireles, Brazil
  • Architects: Anik Mourao Arquitetura e Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1345 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Felipe Petrovsky
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AILEC, BONE CERAMICS, Bruno Ary Paisagismo, Ceará Distribuidora, Cerbrás, Coldar Ar Condicionado, Deca, Elettromec, Equipe da Cor, Espart Móveis, FORTMETALICA, FortGlass, FÓRMICA BRASIL, GUERRA METAIS, Galpão Design, Galpão Details, Granos, Grupo Artepiso, Grupo Aço Cearense, Habitat Automação, +7
  • Project / Architecture : Anik Mourão
  • Executive Project : Yasmin Rodrigues Braúna
  • Designer / Marketing : Matheus Brasileiro Marques
  • Images : Sebastião Dias de Carvalho Neto
  • Diagramming Of Technical Drawings : Letícia Carvalho Façanha
  • Civil Works : Silvana Fialho
  • Technical And Decorative Lighting : STUDIO P POR PAROMA
  • Automation And Sound : Habitat Automação
  • Landscaping : Bruno Ary Paisagismo
  • Program : Ambiente desenvolvido para a edição 2022 a convite dos Mercadinhos São Luiz para receber convidados em uma cozinha cinema totalmente funcional.
  • City : Meireles
  • Country : Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Epicure São Luiz / Anik Mourao Arquitetura e Design - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam, Garden
© Felipe Petrovsky

Text description provided by the architects. At the invitation of Mercadinho São Luiz, the largest supermarket chain in Ceará, the Epicure environment at Casacor 2022 was designed by the architect from Ceará, Anik Mourão, who brought together a tribute to the philosopher Epicurus, the Epicerie concept of French stores and new gastronomic experiences such as the concept kitchen-cinema, bringing together participants with a new proposal in the presentation and monitoring of recipes.

Save this picture!
Epicure São Luiz / Anik Mourao Arquitetura e Design - Interior Photography, Beam
© Felipe Petrovsky

The space focuses on the roots of the Northeast, using rustic elements and an intimate setting for demonstrations of selected products and brand actions with the participation of guest chefs.

Save this picture!
Epicure São Luiz / Anik Mourao Arquitetura e Design - Interior Photography, Closet, Table, Chair
© Felipe Petrovsky

For Ana Luiza Ramalho, marketing director at Mercadinhos São Luiz, the proposal was to take the concepts already practiced in more than five decades of activities, to an event as important as Casa Cor. “For this programming already consolidated in our state, we had the idea of ​​creating something that went beyond a gourmet environment or space for events and tastings. Working together with the architect Anik Mourão, we managed to establish a new place focused on the experience, so that our guests can feel at ease, as if they were at home”, he details.

Save this picture!
Epicure São Luiz / Anik Mourao Arquitetura e Design - Interior Photography, Countertop, Kitchen
© Felipe Petrovsky

The project sought to reflect and conceptualize the space with warm, terracotta tones, approaching all the materiality of wood and brick, bringing a very sensorial experience through the space that was built from scratch.

Save this picture!
Epicure São Luiz / Anik Mourao Arquitetura e Design - Image 14 of 19
Section B

The highlights of the project are the large table with 16 seats in Elegant Brown quartzite and suspended by a metallic structure set in a concrete wall; the metallic gabion wall filled with pieces of raw Perla Santana quartzite and the Arezzo quartzite sheets through which the water that falls into the water mirror created in the external area drains, contributing to the rustic atmosphere and generating a unique experience for those who have passed through shows and had the opportunity to check out the space.

Save this picture!
Epicure São Luiz / Anik Mourao Arquitetura e Design - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Felipe Petrovsky

The Epicure environment at the end of the exhibition was awarded first place in the Best Environment for Public and Commercial Use Category, sublimely concluding Anik's participation in another year of Casacor Ceará.

Save this picture!
Epicure São Luiz / Anik Mourao Arquitetura e Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Lighting, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Felipe Petrovsky

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Av. Rui Barbosa, 901 - Meireles, Fortaleza - CE, 60115-221, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Anik Mourao Arquitetura e Design
Office

Materials

SteelStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignBrazil

Materials and Tags

SteelStoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignBrazil
Cite: "Epicure São Luiz / Anik Mourao Arquitetura e Design" [Epicure São Luiz / Anik Mourao Arquitetura e Design] 13 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997797/epicure-sao-luiz-anik-mourao-arquitetura-e-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags