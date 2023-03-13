Epicure São Luiz / Anik Mourao Arquitetura e Design

+ 14

Interior Design • Meireles, Brazil Architects: Anik Mourao Arquitetura e Design

Area : 1345 ft²

Year : 2022

Photographs : Felipe Petrovsky

Project / Architecture : Anik Mourão

Program : Ambiente desenvolvido para a edição 2022 a convite dos Mercadinhos São Luiz para receber convidados em uma cozinha cinema totalmente funcional.

City : Meireles

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. At the invitation of Mercadinho São Luiz, the largest supermarket chain in Ceará, the Epicure environment at Casacor 2022 was designed by the architect from Ceará, Anik Mourão, who brought together a tribute to the philosopher Epicurus, the Epicerie concept of French stores and new gastronomic experiences such as the concept kitchen-cinema, bringing together participants with a new proposal in the presentation and monitoring of recipes.

The space focuses on the roots of the Northeast, using rustic elements and an intimate setting for demonstrations of selected products and brand actions with the participation of guest chefs.

For Ana Luiza Ramalho, marketing director at Mercadinhos São Luiz, the proposal was to take the concepts already practiced in more than five decades of activities, to an event as important as Casa Cor. “For this programming already consolidated in our state, we had the idea of ​​creating something that went beyond a gourmet environment or space for events and tastings. Working together with the architect Anik Mourão, we managed to establish a new place focused on the experience, so that our guests can feel at ease, as if they were at home”, he details.

The project sought to reflect and conceptualize the space with warm, terracotta tones, approaching all the materiality of wood and brick, bringing a very sensorial experience through the space that was built from scratch.

The highlights of the project are the large table with 16 seats in Elegant Brown quartzite and suspended by a metallic structure set in a concrete wall; the metallic gabion wall filled with pieces of raw Perla Santana quartzite and the Arezzo quartzite sheets through which the water that falls into the water mirror created in the external area drains, contributing to the rustic atmosphere and generating a unique experience for those who have passed through shows and had the opportunity to check out the space.

The Epicure environment at the end of the exhibition was awarded first place in the Best Environment for Public and Commercial Use Category, sublimely concluding Anik's participation in another year of Casacor Ceará.